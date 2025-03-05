Finastra and i2c Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Debit Card Issuance and Digital Wallet Solutions to North American Financial Institutions

The collaboration elevates core banking services with real-time, digital-first payment features

LAKE MARY, Fla. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global provider of financial services software applications, and i2c Inc. , a leading provider of banking and payments solutions, today announced a partnership to bring payment issuance solutions to North American banks and credit unions.

Under the partnership, Finastra's bank and credit union clients will have access to i2c's robust suite of card processing and value-added services. Clients that move their processing to i2c will be able to offer their customers popular digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, as well as improved features such as cardholder alerts and controls.

This solution is powered by seamless API connectivity between i2c's card processing solution suite and Finastra Phoenix, an open and flexible core solution that provides the agility that banks and credit unions need to future-proof their institutions.

"i2c's agility and flexibility in delivering digital wallet solutions make them an ideal partner, as we look to offer our clients cutting-edge payment services," said Peter Longo, VP Product Management, US Core and Digital at Finastra. "Our choice to partner with i2c was driven by their global reach, deep industry expertise, and ongoing ability to provide the most advanced technology, keeping our clients competitive in a rapidly evolving market. Together, we empower financial institutions with the tools they need to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and drive growth."

"We're excited to partner with Finastra, a global leader in core banking," said Seth Perlman, Global Head of Product at i2c. "Together, we'll help financial institutions streamline their operations, improve their customer experience, boost profitability, and operate worry-free with our highly reliable and scalable platform."

The partnership was rolled out earlier this year with plans to expand service in the months to follow.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial services software applications across Lending, Payments, Treasury and Capital Markets, and Universal (retail and digital) Banking. Committed to unlocking the potential of people, businesses and communities everywhere, its vision is to accelerate the future of open finance through technology and collaboration, and its pioneering approach is why it is trusted by ~8,100 financial institutions, including 45 of the world's top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly configurable banking and payment solutions. Using proprietary building block technology, clients can easily, quickly and cost-effectively create, launch and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for banking, credit, debit and prepaid programs. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a global, unified banking and payments platform. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, its next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit i2cinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @i2cinc.

