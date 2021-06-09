Filogix appoints Jerry Lo to lead digital strategy in the Canadian mortgage industry

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerry Lo has joined Filogix, a Finastra company, as Vice President, Filogix. In this role, he will advance Filogix's mission to modernize the Canadian mortgage industry by digitizing mortgage processes.

Lo brings to Filogix a strong entrepreneurial background in real estate and mortgage technology. He was a partner and shareholder of a company that was acquired by Filogix in 2001, where he led the sales/marketing and partnership teams. Following the acquisition and successful integration of their real estate technology, Jerry moved into Filogix's Mortgage Technology group ultimately leading the National Account Management team and leading the partnership strategy. He decided to return to his start-up roots in the summer of 2018, joining a company focused on solving interim occupancy in the condominium space, as Head of Partnerships. Now he is bringing this experience and a wealth of expertise to Finastra.

"We are excited to bring Jerry on board to lead the Filogix team and product strategy during an exciting and transformational phase of the Canadian mortgage industry," said Siobhan Byron, Senior Vice President and Head of Finastra's Technology Enabled Managed Services. "In the past year, we have taken bold steps to lead in digital mortgage enablement, starting with the acquisition of Doorr up to the launch of two solutions to empower brokers to run their business their way – anytime, anywhere. Under Jerry's leadership, we will ensure that we continue on this modernization path, offering our clients the most up-to-date and reliable solution available in the market."

In February 2021, Filogix launched Expert Plus and Expert Pro to digitize the full end-to-end mortgage process. Both Filogix Expert Plus and Filogix Expert Pro are built on the cloud-based point-of-sale mortgage capabilities obtained through the acquisition of Doorr.

