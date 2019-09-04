Filling Machine Market Size Worth $8.9 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 4.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global filling machine market size is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological developments in packaging and filling machinery, changing consumer lifestyles, dietary shifts, and robotics & automation in filling machines are some of the factors projected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The U.S. market, in terms of revenue, is anticipated to progress at a rate of 7.4% over the forecast period

The U.K. market, in terms of revenue, accounted for USD 297.8 million in 2018 and is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period

U.K automatic filling machine segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.0% over the forecast period

As of 2018, Make In India and other initiatives by the Indian government have been successful in offering new opportunities for industrial development and employment, which, in turn, is favoring the market growth of filling machine in the country

The filling machine market in India , in terms of revenue, is expected to reach USD 904.6 million by 2025 over the forecast period.

Read 181 page research report with TOC on "Filling Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Volumetric, Net Weight, Aseptic, Rotary), By Mode of Operation (Automatic, Semi-automatic), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/filling-machine-market

Favorable government frameworks and policies for packaging machinery services are expected to present huge growth opportunities in the market. Government regulations control and safeguard industrial processes and provide a framework for hygiene and product standardization, which, in turn, is likely to enhance business growth over the forecast period. However, increasing cost of energy and power may hinder growth of the market.

The demand for filling machine in the beverage industry is projected to contribute heavily to the market growth. In addition, technological advancements are likely to boost sales in the overall market scenario. Industrialization, technological support, desired production output, robotics, and minimum human intervention are some of the factors attracting manufacturers to opt for technological support in operational processes.

In terms of product, volumetric filling machine was among the dominant segments in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Volumetric filling machines are especially used in food and beverage industry to fill the specified and exact amount of pastes, liquids, and creams into products. These machines are efficient, simple to clean, and have low maintenance cost with high-performance ratio. Aseptic filling machine segment is expected to register prominent growth at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2025.

In terms of mode of operation, automatic filling machine is expected to be the dominant segment by 2025, in terms of revenue, and account for a market share of over 50%. It is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. Technological developments and the adoption of industry 4.0, green manufacturing practices, and eco-friendly packaging processes and products are among the factors that are likely to trigger the filling machine market growth over the forecast period.

In terms of application, the beverages segment is projected to be the dominant application segment and account for a value of USD 2.2 billion by 2025. Beverages including alcoholic, non-alcoholic drinks, carbonated drinks, juices, and wine, among other products, are witnessing high demand among the youth, which is leading to the propelled sales of packaged beverages. Moreover, their easy availability, attractive advertising, changing lifestyle of consumers, and growing adoption of western culture, in terms of food and clothing, among other such social factors are expected to upsurge the market growth in the coming years.In the U.S., the food and beverage industry is likely to witness favorable growth considering the presence of huge companies along with the presence of favorable government policies and industrial automation.

Grand View Research has segmented the global filling machine market on the basis of products, mode of operation, application, and region:

Filling Machine Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Aseptic



Rotary



Net Weight



Volumetric



Others

Filling Machine Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Automatic



Semi-automatic

Filling Machine Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Beverages



Food



Chemicals



Personal Care



Pharmaceuticals



Others

Filling Machine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Russia





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





United Arab Emirates

Find more research reports on Food Safety & Processing Industry, by Grand View Research:

Wine Barrel Market – The wine barrel is majorly used for the aging of wine. After the fermentation of wine, it gets stored in the barrel for sedimentation of large solid particles and makes it smooth.

The wine barrel is majorly used for the aging of wine. After the fermentation of wine, it gets stored in the barrel for sedimentation of large solid particles and makes it smooth. Refrigerated Warehousing Market – Global refrigerated warehousing market is expected to witness high growth owing to rising organized retail sector. Refrigerated warehousing is an important part of cold supply chain and implies storing perishable goods at low temperatures.

Global refrigerated warehousing market is expected to witness high growth owing to rising organized retail sector. Refrigerated warehousing is an important part of cold supply chain and implies storing perishable goods at low temperatures. Food Enzymes Market – Globally increasing food enzyme application in end-use markets such as beverages, dairy and confectionary owing to its environment friendly property is expected to be the key driving factor for food enzymes market growth over the next seven years.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.