Fibank Joined the SWIFT Global Payment Initiative for Fast and Transparent International Payments

The bank is the first in Bulgaria to offer its customers the innovative SWIFT gpi service

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced digital world, users are demanding the ever faster and more secure services that evolve with the advancement of technology. Always customer-oriented and a leader in innovation, Fibank (First Investment Bank) has joined SWIFT gpi: a global solution providing fast and transparent international payments. From September 2019 the bank started offering international payments through the new SWIFT platform, which significantly improves the speed and traceability of cross-border transfers. Thus, Fibank became one of the leading banks worldwide participating in SWIFT gpi and the only one among credit institutions in the country.