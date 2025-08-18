Fibank Successfully Places €50 Million Bond Issue

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibank (First Investment Bank) has successfully placed a private bond issue with a total value of €50 million, fully compliant with MREL requirements. Although the Bank already meets all regulatory MREL standards, this issuance represents a strategic step that reinforces its stability, investor confidence, and ability to secure funding under competitive market conditions.

Fibank (First Investment Bank) Logo

The bonds attracted strong demand from investors, including institutional ones, with subscriptions exceeding the offering—clear evidence of the high trust placed in Fibank and its development strategy. Bondholders will receive a fixed annual coupon of 7%, with maturity in August 2029. The issue is expected to be listed on a regulated market within six months of issuance.

The bonds are interest-bearing, dematerialized, non-convertible, unsecured, senior, unsubordinated, and freely transferable, issued under offering terms that do not require a prospectus.

"This is the largest bond in Bulgaria issued by a locally owned bank to date, once again confirming the stability and growth prospects of First Investment Bank. The proceeds will support the implementation of our development strategy in the retail and SME areas, further strengthening our position as one of the leaders in the Bulgarian banking sector," commented Mr. Nikola Bakalov, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of Fibank.

The strong interest in Fibank's bond issue reflects the Bank's excellent performance in recent years. As of the end of Q2 2025, Fibank ranks fifth in the Bulgarian banking system by assets, with BGN 15.8 billion. By mid-year, the Bank reported a 169% increase in profit, reaching BGN 110 million. Its market positions continue to strengthen, with the most significant growth observed in retail banking.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332102/Fibank.jpg