FIA Smart Driving Challenge 2020 increases safe and efficient driving

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIA Smart Driving Challenge season 2020 is underway and prove record. The initiative involves thousands of everyday motorists, in more than 25 countries. The most recent driving analytics from the challenge shows that participants already have reduced their CO2 emission by 11,90%. The participants have also started to drive much safer - with a 30% lower risk of causing an accident compared to average drivers.

Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) runs the FIA Smart Driving Challenge in conjunction with Greater Than, which provides the underlying AI technology Enerfy and the FIA Smart Driving Challenge app that measures participants ability to drive smartly and encourages them to stay focused and concentrated.

Enerfy uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to evaluate driving patterns in real-time during the heats. The AI platform compares these patterns to a database with 850 billion unique driving situations, based on analyses of over 130 billion kilometres of driving. It instantly identifies each participant's level of safety, sustainability and smart driving.

"As our analysis runs in real-time, we can instantly see how a large pool performs and at the same time break it down to individual performances. It's amazing to experience how quickly individuals improve their driving performance when they in real-time are getting scored and notified by our app." - says Liselott Johansson, CEO Greater Than

The Global Challenge, The FIA Smart Driving Challenge, is supported by FIA motor and mobility clubs around the world and used to engage their members to increase road safety regionally. The challenge is completely free this year and is open for all private motorists, driving any car (electric, hybrid or fuel) who want to learn to drive smarter and challenge themselves to drive more environmentally friendly and safer.

About FIA Smart Driving Challenge

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge (SDC) is a worldwide competition that rewards smart, safe and eco-friendly driving. The challenge was created by the FIA to encourage and challenge everyday motorists to adopt smarter, cleaner and safer driving behaviour. Equipped with a smartphone app connected to a digital platform, regular motorists can compete to become the world's smartest driver by using their car. Learn more at FIA SDC

About the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA)

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motorsport and the federation of the world's leading mobility organisations.

Founded in 1904, with headquarters in Paris and Geneva, the FIA is a non-profit organisation. It brings together 240 Member Organisations from 144 countries on five continents. Its Member Clubs represent over 80 million road users and their families.

The FIA promotes safe, sustainable and accessible mobility for all road users around the world. Further details can be found at www.fia.com



