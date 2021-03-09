Fertilizer Catalyst Market Size Worth $3.3 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 2.4%

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fertilizer catalyst market size is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2021 to 2027. The market is expected to be driven by the growing application in the production of fertilizers and the need for improving process efficiencies.

Key suggestions from the report:

The nickel-based product segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 2.2%, in terms of volume, from 2021 to 2027 due to its application as a substitute for iron-based products and the increasing demand for fertilizers

The rhodium-based product segment is expected to witness considerable growth in the years to come owing to the growing demand for rhodium-based catalysts in hydrogenation reactions

The urea production process segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for urea-based fertilizers

In the Asia Pacific region, India is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 2.6%, in terms of volume, from 2021 to 2027 owing to the rising demand for nitrogenous fertilizers

In October 2019 , Albemarle Corporation and ExxonMobil together created a platform called "Galexia" for the refining industry to provide a transformative hydroprocessing suite of catalysts and service solutions. This platform is aimed at enhancing the company's business operations in order to cater to the customers' demand in an effective manner

The demand for ammonia and hydrogen gas in the agricultural and industrial sectors is rising, thereby positively impacting the market growth. Moreover, favorable regulations and subsidies offered by the government have led to an increase in the adoption of catalysts. Nickel-based catalyst is the most significant product in the market space on account of its high efficiency. They are used in the Ostwald process of ammonia production. North America and the Asia Pacific collectively are anticipated to be the key markets for nickel-based catalysts worldwide. The demand for nickel-based catalysts is anticipated to grow on the account of their affordability and the ability to eliminate methane from the process.

Canada, South Africa, and Russia are likely to emerge as the major manufacturing locations for fertilizer catalysts due to the availability of raw materials. These countries are marked with the presence of large volumes of precious metal deposits. The major advantage associated with these countries is the availability of raw materials. Raw material procurement cost is the major cost incurred by a large number of catalyst manufacturers. The countries are also major exporters of fertilizers globally owing to the access to raw materials and the presence of large manufacturing facilities.

Grand View Research has segmented the global fertilizer catalyst market on the basis of product, process, and region:

Fertilizer Catalyst Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Iron-based



Vanadium based



Platinum-based



Rhodium based



Nickel-based



Palladium based



Ruthenium based



Zinc based



Cobalt-based



Molybdenum based



Chromium-based



Copper Chromite

Fertilizer Catalyst Process Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Haber-Bosch Process



Contact Process



Nitric Acid Production



Potassium Fertilizer Production



Urea Production

Fertilizer Catalyst Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Fertilizer Catalyst Market

Süd-Chemie India Pvt. Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp AG

BASF SE

LKAB Minerals AB

Albemarle Corporation

Unicat Catalyst Technologies, Inc.

Clariant AG

Johnson Matthey

Haldor Topsoe

Quality Magnetite

