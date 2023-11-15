Feminine Hygiene Products Market worth $32.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Nature (Disposable, Reusable), Type (Sanitary Napkins, Panty Liners, Tampons, Menstrual Cups), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2028", size is projected to grow from USD 24.6 billion in 2023 to USD 32.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028. Feminine hygiene products are designed to help women maintain cleanliness, comfort, and health during their menstrual cycle and for general vaginal care. These products manage menstrual flow, maintain personal hygiene, and prevent discomfort or odour. The rise in awareness about feminine hygiene management and the increasing disposable income of females drives the market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Feminine Hygiene Products Market"

264 – Tables

45 – Figures

230 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69114569

The disposable segment accounted for the largest feminine hygiene products market share in 2022.

By nature, the disposable category dominated the market share in 2022. This category encompasses feminine hygiene products like sanitary pads, tampons, and panty liners. Over the past few decades, disposable absorbent feminine hygiene products have largely supplanted traditional methods of managing menstruation worldwide. These products consist of internal tampons, full-sized sanitary napkins or towels for menstruation, and panty shields designed to safeguard undergarments from light menstrual flow, spotting, or vaginal discharge while ensuring cleanliness. The significant presence of the disposable segment can be attributed to the widespread awareness and extensive use of these convenient feminine hygiene products.

In 2022, the sanitary pads category dominated the market share for feminine hygiene products.

In terms of product type, the sanitary pads category held the most significant market share in 2022. This prominence can be ascribed to the heightened awareness of sanitary pads compared to other feminine hygiene products and their wide accessibility. Notable brands offering sanitary napkins encompass Kotex, Camelia, Always, Just., This is L, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Lil-lets.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=69114569

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global feminine hygiene products market in 2022.

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region held the most significant portion of the feminine hygiene products market. The countries under study in this market segment encompass China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The growth in disposable income, rapid urbanization, and increased awareness of menstrual hygiene management are key drivers of the feminine hygiene products market in this region. Additionally, there has been a noteworthy development in India, where the government revealed a commitment to invest USD 160 million in the Suvidha initiative. This initiative aims to ensure widespread access to sanitary napkins in rural areas of the country. Through this scheme, the government plans to provide biodegradable sanitary napkins to the masses at USD 0.00014. The government intends to involve high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and corporations to distribute sanitary napkins to underprivileged women nationwide. These developments will further boost the demand for feminine hygiene products.

Johnson & Johnson (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Kimberly-Clark (US), Essity Aktiebolag (PUBL) (Sweden), Kao Corporation (Japan), Daio Paper Corporation (Japan), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Premier FMCG (South Africa), Ontex (Belgium), Hengan International Group Company Ltd. (China), Drylock Technologies (Belgium), Natracare LLC (US), First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (US), Bingbing Paper Co., Ltd. (China), TZMO SA (Poland), Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited (India), The Keeper, Inc. (US), Diva International Inc. (Canada), Tosama (Slovenia), Lambi (Mexico), Cotton High Tech - Cohitech (South Africa), Edgewell Personal Care (US), Bostik (Spain), Corman (Italy) and Seventh Generation (US), among others are the key players operating in the feminine hygiene products market.

Browse Adjacent Market: Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Nonwoven Fabrics Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Non-Woven Adhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/feminine-hygiene-product-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/feminine-hygiene-product.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg