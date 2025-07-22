Medical Coating Market worth $15,813.6 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report " Medical Coatings Market by Coating Type (Active, Passive), By Material (Polymers, Metals), By Application (Medical Devices, Medical Implants, Medical Equipment & Tools), By Region – Global Forecast to 2030 ", medical coating market size is projected to reach 15,813.6 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6% from USD 9,983.0 million in 2025.

Factors contributing to the medical coating market include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased demand for advanced medical devices, and a growing geriatric population. Other factors driving the adoption and innovation of medical coatings include improved infection control, the growth of minimally invasive procedures, and shorter trial studies related to regulatory requirements for biocompatibility.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Coating Market"

300 - Tables

50 - Figures

179 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76047356

Metals will account for the second-largest share in the medical coating market by material during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Metals are expected to hold the second-largest share of the medical coating market, by material, during the forecast period, in terms of value. Metals possess key attributes such as strength, combined with advantageous biocompatibility and durability, making them ideal for high-performance medical devices like orthopaedic implants and cardiovascular stents. Metals like silver and titanium have unique antimicrobial properties that help reduce infection risk inherently when used in implants and bearings. The growth in demand for metal coatings during this period is driven by advances in surface modification technologies and an increasing need for infection control within healthcare organizations.

Medical implants will be the second-fastest-growing application in the medical coating market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

During the forecast period, medical implants are the second fastest-growing application in the medical coating market in terms of value, mainly due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the rapidly aging global population. Advances in biomaterials and coating technologies are also making implants safer and more durable with improved biocompatibility. In addition to these safety improvements, the increasing demand for orthopaedic, cardiovascular, and dental implants has driven growth across the market. Regulatory approvals and higher healthcare spending have likely supported this trend.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=76047356

Europe accounts for the second-largest share in the medical coating market in terms of value.

Europe holds the second-largest share by value in the medical coating market, after North America, thanks to the region's well-developed healthcare infrastructure and large medical device manufacturing base. The region is characterized by strict regulatory environments like the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and a strong focus on infection prevention, control, and AM coatings. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the main demand drivers for coated devices, especially those related to cardiovascular and orthopaedic applications. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditures and the rapid expansion of wearable technologies are boosting the industry's growth across Europe.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=76047356

Key Players

Acquisitions and expansions serve as the main growth strategies used by leading companies in the market. The major global players in the medical coating industry include Hydromer (US), DSM-Firmenich (Netherlands), Surmodics (US), Biocoat Incorporated (US), AST Products Inc (US), Covalon Technologies (Canada), Freudenberg Medical (US), Harland Medical Systems, Inc (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Applied Medical Coatings (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), and The Sherwin-Williams Company (US).

Get access to the latest updates on Medical Coating Companies and Medical Coating Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings Adhesives Sealants & Elastomers Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Thermal Spray Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2028



Textile Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2028



ETFE & ECTFE Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2030



Industrial Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2030



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg