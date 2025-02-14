Offer up to 15% yields with a unique bridge for conversion to digital assets

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fayafi Investment Holding (Bloomberg: SPV Fayafi Investment), the first UAE firm to be registered on the SIX Swiss Exchange and listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, has commenced the trade of its listed isotope copper Euroclear security certificates on February 14th 2024, 9am CET.

Dr. Patrick Pilati - Behavioural Finance Psychologist and Executive President of Fayafi Investment Holding

The SPV has issued Euroclear security certificates registered on the SIX Swiss Exchange with an opening valuation of USD 3.6B, backed by isotope copper reserves physically present in its Dubai vaults at Ferrari Logistics DMCC. Of these, USD 1.44B worth, or 40 percent, have been made available for trading via Bloomberg terminals and sophisticated investment platforms at USD 100 per certificate.

The securities are only accessible by sophisticated investors, family offices, sovereign wealth funds and private institutional investors. They offer up to 15% yields per annum, enabled through a proprietary algorithm developed by behavioural finance psychologist and Fayafi Investment Holding Executive President Dr. Patrick Pilati in collaboration with Swiss mathematicians. The algorithm utilizes behavioural finance principles to determine optimal trading strategies and predict market trends in advance.

In a world-first innovation, investors can swap the Euroclear securities for digital assets including USDC, USDT and bitcoin using a unique proprietary bridge. Fayafi Investment SPV is currently the only entity in the world capable of transforming Euroclear securities certificates into fiat and subsequently into crypto assets.

Investors can also leverage the securities to secure loans at more competitive rates by improving their loan-to-value (LTV) ratio.

"With its Euroclear securities and unique bridge to digital assets, Fayafi Investment Holding is crossing multiple milestones. We are connecting traditional and digital finance, allowing institutional and private investors to diversify efficiently. Through seamless conversions between securities, fiat and digital assets, we are enhancing liquidity for stakeholders, eliminating conventional barriers to capital flow. Our proprietary trading algorithm offers strong income generation to underpin yield on our securities. We are also supporting the cause of scientific innovation by securitizing a very rare commodity invaluable for scientific innovation that has never before been securitised and listed since its discovery in the 1920s," said Dr. Patrick Pilati, Executive President of Fayafi Investment Holding.

The Fayafi Investment Holding Euroclear security certificates are backed by isotope copper, one of the world's rarest and most expensive commodities, with controlled distribution of a niche global supply. The metal has crucial applications in medicine, aerospace and quantum computing.

"We are looking at SPV Fayafi Investment becoming the benchmark for high-yield, asset-backed investments, leveraging proprietary behavioural finance trading algorithms, Euroclear securities liquidity transformation, and sustainable finance," Pilati added.

Fayafi Investment Holding is an Emirati-founded Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). It is the highest-value UAE publicly-listed company on foreign stock exchanges, and ranks #4 GCC-wide, reinforcing Dubai and the UAE's credibility as a global financial hub.

Moving forward, Fayafi's leadership team is cementing the firm's place in the pantheon of innovators and leaders in global finance. The firm is engaging with leading Swiss private banks interested in institutional investing, and is building bridges with global financial and economic bodies.

Key Details:

Issuer of the Note: AIS PCC Limited

Issued: European Depositary Bank SA, 3 Rue Gabriel Lippmann, 5365 Munsbach Schuttrange, Luxembourg

Bloomberg: SPV Fayafi Investment

Registered: SIX Swiss Exchange

Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange

Launch Date: February 14, 2025

Opening Valuation: $3.6 Billion

Price Per Securities Certificate: $100

Total Securities Certificates: 36 million

Initially released for trading: $1.44 Billion

Custodian / Insure: Ferrari Logistics, DMCC, Dubai, UAE

Valuator & Asset Auditor: Institut für seltene erden und metalle AG, Lucern, Switzerland

