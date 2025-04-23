Fayafi Investment Holding Confirms Termination of Association with Former Executive President Patrick Pilati

23 Apr, 2025, 14:06 GMT

DUBAI, UAE, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fayafi Investment Holding confirms that Mr. Patrick Pilati, who previously held the role of Executive President, is no longer affiliated with the company in any capacity. His position has been officially and permanently terminated.

Despite his former title, Mr. Pilati does not represent Fayafi in any way. Any public communication, media appearance, online content, or business material implying an ongoing association with Fayafi is entirely false, unauthorized, and misaligned with the company's values and governance protocols.

Fayafi remains committed to building a future defined by transparency, integrity, and long-term regenerative investment strategies. The company continues to operate with a strong leadership team focused on innovation, ethical growth, and delivering exceptional value to its partners and investors.

Any misuse of the Fayafi name or brand identity will be addressed accordingly, and the company reserves all rights to pursue legal action to protect its reputation and stakeholders.

For all official updates and inquiries, please refer to Fayafi's verified communication channels.

