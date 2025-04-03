Fayafi Investment Holding Appoints Patrick Pilati as Vice Chairman of the Board

Patrick Pilati Takes the Helm as Vice Chairman Amid Fayafi's $8.1B Surge

Strategic leadership transition comes amid record-breaking valuation growth and rapid global expansion.

DUBAI, UAE, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fayafi Investment Holding, the UAE's first firm made available through a bankable certificate under the SIX Swiss Exchange framework and listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, is proud to announce the appointment of Patrick Pilati as Vice Chairman of the Board, effective April 1st, 2025.

This appointment comes at a milestone moment for Fayafi, as its market capitalization has surged from an initial $3.6 billion launch valuation in January 2025 to $8.1 billion, just weeks later. The extraordinary growth reflects the confidence of global investors in Fayafi's bold, future-focused strategy, anchored in financial innovation, rare commodities, and sustainable impact.

Patrick Pilati has served as Executive President since the Group's inception, where he has been at the forefront of its strategic growth, global positioning, and investor engagement. A seasoned executive with over 20 years of international leadership experience, Patrick has shaped Fayafi's narrative as a new breed of investment holding — one that champions bold ideas, smart capital, and high-value ecosystems.

"Fayafi was born to disrupt the traditional investment landscape — and in just a few months, we've proven what's possible," said Patrick Pilati, Vice Chairman of the Board. "As we step into our next chapter, I'm honored to continue supporting the Group's ambitious vision and long-term value creation from the board level."

As Vice Chairman, Patrick will play a pivotal role in guiding the company's long-term strategic agenda, supporting global governance, and advising on key initiatives across emerging markets. His sharp focus on innovation, investor trust, and ecosystem building will continue to drive the company's evolution across verticals.

About Patrick Pilati

Patrick Pilati is a globally respected executive with deep roots in strategy, corporate transformation, and visionary leadership. Prior to joining Fayafi, he held senior positions across Europe and the Middle East, advising multinationals and high-growth ventures across technology, finance, and luxury sectors. At Fayafi, Patrick spearheaded global brand strategy, media relations, and corporate communications — laying the foundation for the Group's high-impact entry into global markets and capital networks.

About Fayafi Investment Holding

Fayafi Investment Holding is a multi-sector investment group headquartered in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the first UAE-based firm to issue a bankable certificate under the SIX Swiss Exchange, also listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and featured on Bloomberg. Fayafi focuses on disruptive investment opportunities across finance, sustainability, and ultra-rare commodities, including Isotope Copper — a proprietary asset at the heart of the company's innovation strategy.

Launched in January 2025 with a $3.6 billion valuation, Fayafi has already achieved a market cap of $8.1 billion, a testament to investor confidence, strong governance, and its differentiated approach to capital deployment. The Group is setting a new benchmark for investment holdings by aligning profitability with purpose — building a future where innovation, sustainability, and strategic impact go hand in hand.

www.fayafi.ch

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

Listed on: SIX Swiss Exchange | Vienna Stock Exchange | Featured on Bloomberg

Focus: Financial Innovation | Isotope Copper | Sustainable Investment

