Fayafi unveils revolutionary Market Emotional Knowledge & Kinetic Analysis algorithm

MEKKA integrates behavioural finance and market intelligence to transform investment decision-making

DUBAI, UAE, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fayafi Investment Holding, the first UAE firm made available through a bankable certificate issued under the SIX Swiss Exchange framework and featured on Bloomberg, has unveiled the proprietary algorithm MEKKA underpinning its investment decision-making.

MEKKA, an acronym for Market Emotional Knowledge & Kinetic Analysis, was created by Fayafi Investment Holding's Executive President Dr Patrick Pilati in 2017 in collaboration with Swiss mathematicians.

Dr.Patrick Pilati MEKKA AI behavioral finance and AI-driven investment platform.

The advanced financial platform recognizes that markets are driven by human emotions, biases, and psychological patterns. MEKKA integrates sentiment analysis, AI-driven market forecasting, and real-time behavioural insights to optimize investment strategies.

MEKKA relies on Market Emotional Knowledge (MEK) to understand and quantify investor sentiment, cognitive biases, and emotional market drivers. It also uses Kinetic Analysis (KA) to study market momentum driven by behavioural patterns, liquidity flows and investor reactions. MEKKA helps institutional investors like Fayafi anticipate market shifts before they occur.

"While traditional financial models focus purely on quantitative and fundamental analysis, MEKKA combines psychology, AI, and trading analytics to deliver a more complete understanding of market behaviour. By integrating market sentiment analysis, AI-driven behavioural finance models, and predictive trading intelligence, MEKKA enables a more complete understanding of market sentiment. It allows investors to identify opportunities before they gain mainstream attention," said Dr. Patrick Pilati, Executive President of Fayafi Investment Holding.

MEKKA continuously scans and quantifies investor sentiment using AI-powered real-time monitoring of news and social media analysis to detect sentiment and market shifts. It tracks proprietary indicators measuring emotional states in equity, commodity, and bond markets. It also offers decision-makers investor sentiment heatmaps, visually depicting emotional trends across global financial markets. These insights enable investors to detect early signs of market movements.

"MEKKA represents a transformational shift in financial markets, proving that investor psychology is as crucial as technical and fundamental analysis. MEKKA empowers investors to understand hidden psychological market drivers, capitalise on market inefficiencies and mitigate risk through behavioural-based trading strategies. With MEKKA, investment decisions are no longer based solely on numbers but are also guided by deep insights into human psychology and market emotion," he added.

MEKKA offers deep insights into niche strategic investments such as isotope copper — of which Fayafi holds USD 3.6 billion in reserves within its Dubai vaults at Ferrari Logistics DMCC. Fayafi Investment SPV has succeeded in commoditizing and securitizing isotope copper, making available USD 1.44B in Euroclear security certificates backed by the metal on the SIX Swiss Exchange in February 2025.

In 2025, Fayafi Investment Holding Limited integrated MEKKA into its investment framework, enhancing its ability to navigate market trends, manage risks and capitalize on behavioural-driven opportunities. MEKKA has enabled Fayafi to optimise its investment decisions by aligning commodity investments with sentiment-based market trends, and enhance liquidity management by timing transactions based on emotional flow predictions.

Backed by Fayafi Investment Holding, MEKKA is evolving rapidly. Upcoming milestones include the launch of automated financial advisors powered by MEKKA's reasoning engine, integration with blockchain and DeFi, and expanding MEKKA's insights beyond commodities into other sectors including real estate, venture capital and private equity markets. A key goal, according to Dr Pilati, is to begin offering MEKKA's capabilities to investment banks and sovereign wealth funds as a licensed platform.

"MEKKA has enabled Fayafi to achieve stronger market positioning, mitigate risks, and maximize returns by aligning investments with psychological market trends. With its rapid improvements and new features, MEKKA is set to reshape the future of behavioural finance-driven investing while keeping Fayafi Investment Holding Limited at the forefront of global financial market intelligence," Dr Pilati concluded.

