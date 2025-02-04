Fayafi Investment Holding formally showcases core leadership team on path to global growth

DIFC-headquartered Emirati family firm gears up for expansion by hiring for slew of new leadership positions

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UAE-based investment firm Fayafi Investment Holding (ISIN: CH1388143591) (Bloomberg: SPV Fayafi Investment) has formally announced its leadership team, cementing its organisational structure while preparing to announce ambitious expansion plans.

The firm, operating out of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), is the first Emirati family-owned company in DIFC to win registration on SIX (Swiss Stock Exchange) and a listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange through its Securitization done via an Investment Wrapper.

Mohammed Al Ghfeli - Patrick Pilati - Prof. Christian Farioli

Mohammed Hussain Al Ghfeli has been formally announced as Chairman. The Dubai-based UAE national is a finance leader in the United Arab Emirates and serves as the Head of the Sovereign Revenue Section for the Dubai government's Department of Finance. He shapes Fayafi Investment Holding's values of sustainable growth, transparency and bolstering Dubai's position as a leading global financial hub.

Dr. Patrick Pilati has been formally announced as Executive President at Fayafi Investment Holding. With an exceptional track record of steering companies through intricate financial ecosystems, Dr. Pilati has been crafting the financial strategy for Fayafi Investment Holding since 2023. He was instrumental in the Securitization process of Fayafi, allowing the creation of a financial security registered on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and has played a pivotal role in bringing the company onto the world stage.

Prof. Christian Farioli has been formally announced as President of Communication & PR. The award-winning digital marketing strategist, author and keynote speaker has been tasked with managing Fayafi Investment Holding's global brand positioning and corporate communications.

Meanwhile, Fayafi Investment Holding actively seeking top-tier global talent for new positions, including Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Operating Officer (COO), Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Chief Legal Officer (CLO) and others.

"I am very pleased to formally announce the core Fayafi Investment Holding team, showcasing the industry leaders who advance our mission of global excellence. Fayafi Investment Holding is gearing up for a new phase of growth as we explore investment opportunities that advance scientific and sustainability causes, and are looking to expand our team with top-tier global talent. As an Emirati-owned firm, we are excited about our world-first accomplishments that are helping cement the UAE's status as a hub of financial innovation," said Mohammed Hussain Al Ghfeli, Chairman of Fayafi Investment Holding.

Fayafi Investment Holding structures Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to explore investment opportunities in science and technology advancement. Its flagship SPV is underpinned by isotope copper, a rare commodity with crucial applications across medicine, aerospace and renewable energy.

Fayafi Investment Holding's securitization process enabled the issuance of Euroclearable securities valued at $3.6 billion. These certificates, registered on the SIX Swiss Exchange and listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, are backed by the holding's valuation, which in turn is backed by the isotope copper reserves stored in its Dubai vaults under the supervision of Ferrari Logistics DMCC and valued by the Institute of Rare Earths and Strategic Metals in Lucerne, Switzerland

The Fayafi Investment Holding SPV registration on SIX Swiss Exchange and listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange through its securitization makes it the first time ever that isotope copper has been made available as a metal commodity to worldwide qualified investors.

Key Details:

ISIN: CH1388143591

Issuer of the Note: AIS PCC Limited

Issued: European Depositary Bank SA, 3 Rue Gabriel Lippmann, 5365 Munsbach Schuttrange, Luxembourg

Bloomberg: SPV Fayafi Investment

Registered: SIX Swiss Exchange

Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange

Launch Date: February 14, 2025

Opening Valuation: $3.6 Billion

Price Per Securities Certificate: $100

Total Securities Certificates: 36 million

Custodian / Insure: Ferrari Logistics, DMCC, Dubai, UAE

Valuator & Asset Auditor : INSTITUT FÜR SELTENE ERDEN UND METALLE AG, Lucern, Switzerland

Media Contact Details: FAYAFI Investment Holding, media@fayafi.ch, DIFC, Dubai, UAE

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2612732/Fayafi_Investment_Holding.jpg