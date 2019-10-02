False Eyelashes Market Size Worth $1.6 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global false eyelashes market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing spending on beauty products on a global level, as a result of increased awareness about personal grooming trends and rapidly evolving fashion, is expected to remain a key driving factor over the coming years.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, false eyelash strips held the dominant share in 2018 and was valued at more than USD 400.0 million that year. The individual product form is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025. These variants are increasingly preferred by consumers who are looking for a more natural look

Synthetic product variants accounted for the largest share of more than 60% in 2018 and are anticipated to exhibit greater growth compared to the natural variants over the forecast period

In 2018, convenience stores contributed to more than 50% of the total revenue. This segment includes department stores, drug stores, and specialty stores. Most users of false eyelashes are very particular about the shape and make of this product and therefore prefer buying them from stores rather than purchasing online.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain one of the lucrative markets through 2025, exhibiting the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2025. Growing awareness about evolving beauty trends and availability of new and more effective products in the countries like India , China , South Korea , and Philippines will drive the regional false eyelashes market

Companies have been focusing on inorganic growth strategies to enter regional markets and reap the benefits these lucrative markets offer. Makeup companies are also collaborating with celebrities and public figures to launch new products.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "False Eyelashes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Strips, Cluster /Accent, Individual), By Constituent (Natural, Synthetic), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/false-eyelashes-market

Eyelash extensions are known by different names depending upon their purpose and permanency. False lashes are used to enhance the thickness, length, fullness, and curliness of natural eyelashes and are available in various colors, lengths, and materials to cater to different needs. Temporary false eyelashes can either be glued to the eyelid or have a magnetic strip. Other more permanent variants are designed for longer durations and can be worn while sleeping, swimming, or showering. Permanent extensions have gained preference as they provide convenience in terms of time and effort.

Over the past few years, the industry has been witnessing new product launches. In May 2019, Amazing Lash Studio launched Featherweight Lashes™, available in two styles: classic and volume. These ultra-light lashes are comfortable to wear and cause negligible harm to the wearer's natural eyelashes. A recent trend observed in the cosmetics and personal care industry is celebrities endorsing various products or launching lines of their own. For instance, in August 2019, South African actress and model Lerato Kganyago ventured into the beauty business with a line of eyelashes under the brand Flutter By LKG. The product was first launched in Botswana.

Some of the key market players are www.ardelllashes.com, Blink Lash Store, Tsingtao Lashest Limited, Bio Takara, Qingdao LashBeauty Cosmetic Co. Ltd., Acelashes, GIANNI LASHES, Lemer Lashes, Royal Korindah, Emma Lashes, Qingdao Elour Beauty, XIZI LASHES, Qingdao imi lashes Co., HOUSE OF LASHES, Anr Lashes, Dior Lashes, PLUMAGE Products Co., Ltd, and Emeda eyelash Company.

Grand View Research has segmented the global false eyelashes market on the basis of product, constituent, distribution channel, and region:

False Eyelashes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Strips



Cluster/Accent



Individual



Others

False Eyelashes Constituent Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Natural



Synthetic

False Eyelashes Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Online



Convenience Stores



Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

False Eyelashes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.