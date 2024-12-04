Eye Level Learning Center Opens in Tashkent to Empower Young Learners

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents in Tashkent now have an exciting new opportunity to help their children excel academically and build confidence. Eye Level, a trusted global education brand, has opened its first Learning Center in Tashkent, offering personalized learning programs in both Math and English. The center has been operating since November 18 and is currently offering two weeks of free trial sessions for students to experience Eye Level's unique educational programs.

Eye Level is renowned for tailoring lessons to each child's unique learning pace and style. Whether your child needs support in English or Math, the Tashkent center offers engaging, carefully designed materials, including booklets, worksheets, and hands-on activities, to meet their needs. These programs not only help children strengthen their foundational skills but also encourage critical thinking and independent learning—valuable tools for lifelong success.

What makes Eye Level stand out is its focus on your child's individual growth. The programs are designed to identify each student's strengths and challenges, ensuring they gain confidence and make steady progress. The Tashkent Learning Center's welcoming environment and supportive instructors are here to guide your child toward reaching their full potential.

A representative from Eye Level shared, "We're thrilled to bring Eye Level's unique educational philosophy to Uzbekistan. We aim to provide students with personalized learning experiences that empower them to achieve their academic goals and dream big."

Two-Week Free Trial Now Available

To give parents and children the opportunity to experience the Eye Level difference, the center is currently holding a two-week free trial session. This gives your child the chance to explore the Eye Level programs and see firsthand how personalized learning can benefit them.

Eye Level has been a trusted name in education for nearly 50 years, with centers in 19 countries worldwide. Now, families in Tashkent can access this world-class learning program to give their children a strong start in school and beyond.

Discover What Eye Level Can Do for Your Child

Visit the new Eye Level Learning Center in Tashkent today and see how personalized education can make a difference. For more information, visit myeyelevel.com.

About Eye Level

Eye Level is the global learning center brand of Daekyo, a leading education company founded in 1975 in Korea. With a presence in 19 countries, Eye Level offers English and Math programs that foster independent learning and critical thinking skills. By tailoring lessons to individual learning levels, Eye Level empowers children to build confidence and achieve academic success. For more information about Eye Level, visit myeyelevel.com.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572938/IMG_1867.mp4