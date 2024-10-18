Eye Level holds its 2024 Eye Level Math Olympiad for students to test out their math skills.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level is hosting the 2024 Math Olympiad (ELMO 2024), inviting students from grades 1 to 8 worldwide to showcase their math skills. The competition will run from November 9 to December 1, following each country's schedule across 15 countries.

Students competing in the 2023 Eye Level Math Olympiad in Hong Kong

This Olympiad, part of the annual Eye Level Math Olympiad series established in 2004, offers students a valuable opportunity to assess and enhance their mathematical abilities. The test lasts approximately one hour and is designed to challenge students across various areas of math skills, covering most arithmetic and critical thinking domains. Questions are tailored to each grade level, allowing students to evaluate their skills objectively.All participants will receive a certificate of participation and a comprehensive analysis of their test results. Official results and winners will be announced in January 2025 on myeyelevel.com, with award ceremonies planned to be held locally for outstanding participants.

Registration is currently open on myeyelevel.com.

About Eye Level

Eye Level is an international provider of supplemental education services in Math and English with more than 2 million students having experienced its programs. Eye Level guides the students to learn at their own pace, and achieve their goals. With a growth-minded learning process, Eye Level helps students build good learning habits that become the foundation of great talent – setting them up for success in school and beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533165/p14_1_ELMO.jpg