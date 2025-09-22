Eye Level Math Olympiad 2025 Opens Registration for Students Worldwide

Eye Level

22 Sep, 2025, 00:30 GMT

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level is hosting the 2025 Math Olympiad (ELMO 2025), inviting elementary and middle school students (grades 1 to 9) from around the world to showcase their math skills. The competition will run from November 8 to December 7, 2025, with schedules set according to each participating country across 16 regions: Australia, Hong Kong & Macau, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

This image opens in the lightbox
Macau students participate in the Eye Level Math Olympiad (ELMO) 2024

Established in 2004, the Eye Level Math Olympiad is an annual competition designed to provide students with a valuable opportunity to assess and enhance their mathematical abilities. The competition challenges participants across key domains of arithmetic and problem-solving skills. Tailored to each grade level, the questions allow students to objectively evaluate their skills.

All participants will receive a certificate of participation and a comprehensive analysis of their test results. Official results and winners will be announced in January 2026 on globalelmo.com, with local award ceremonies planned to honor outstanding participants.

Registration is now open at globalelmo.com.

About Eye Level

Eye Level is an international provider of supplemental education services in Math and English, with more than 1 million students worldwide experiencing its programs each year. Eye Level empowers students to learn at their own pace and achieve their goals. Through a growth-minded learning process, Eye Level helps students build strong learning habits that form the foundation of success in school and beyond.

Eye Level Learning Center Opens in Tashkent to Empower Young Learners

Eye Level holds its 2024 Eye Level Math Olympiad for students to test out their math skills.

Education

Computer & Electronics

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics