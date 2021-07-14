Exterior Wall Systems Market worth $199.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Exterior Wall Systems Market by Material Type (Ventilated, Non-Ventilated and Curtain Wall), Supporting Wall (Concrete, Wood and Masonry) End-use Industry (Commercial, Residential and Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Exterior Wall Systems Market size is projected to grow from USD 139.6 billion in 2021 to USD 199.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026.

The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for exterior wall systems for applications in construction industry, across the globe. Furthermore, the exterior wall systems market has witnessed a significant increase in demand from commercial sector.

In terms of value & volume, curtain wall is estimated to lead the exterior wall systems market in 2020

Curtain Wall, by type, accounted for the largest market share in the exterior wall systems market. Curtain wall systems are made from a lightweight material, thereby reducing construction costs. The curtain wall façade does not carry any structural load from the building other than its own dead load weight. The primary purpose of a curtain wall system is to protect the building interior against the exterior natural phenomena such as sun exposure, temperature changes, earthquake, rain, and wind.

Commercial is estimated to be the largest segment in the exterior wall systems market in 2020.

Commercial, by end-use industry, accounted for the greatest demand for exterior wall systems in 2020, in terms of value and volume. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the high demand for exterior wall systems due to increasing standardization in architecture, along with durability, safety, and greater aesthetic appeal of the facade systems. The biggest advantage of exterior wall systems is that it comes in various materials and styles, which makes it possible for people to choose a material which complements the whole building/house.

Glass Panel is estimated to be the largest segment in the exterior wall systems market in 2020.

Glass Panel, by material, accounted for the greatest demand for exterior wall systems in 2020, in terms of value and volume. Construction glass has excellent weatherproof properties as well as features such as transparency, u-value, strength, greenhouse effect, workability, recyclable, solar heat gain co-efficiency, energy efficiency, and acoustic control which provide increased durability and outlook to the building's facade structure. It provides various benefits such as luminosity, gives amplitude to space, gives better separation ideas, allows to combine different styles and transits a sense of modernity.

Concrete Supporting Wall is estimated to be the largest segment in the exterior wall systems market in 2020.

Concrete, by supporting wall, accounted for the greatest demand for exterior wall systems in 2020, in terms of value and volume. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the high demand for exterior wall systems as concrete walls are load bearing walls. The high thermal mass of tightly sealed concrete walls, along with insulation, prevents drafting and creates an airtight, high-performing, energy-efficient home. Concrete walls do not rot or rust when exposed to moisture, resist termites unlike wood, do not dent, resist fire damage, and reduce the transmission of unwanted noise.

The APAC region is projected to account for the largest share in the exterior wall systems market during the forecast period.

The APAC region is projected to lead the exterior wall systems market in terms of both value and volume from 2021 to 2026. Growing population and rapid urbanization are among the key factors propelling industry expansion in the region, during the forecast period. Growing construction industry and government spendings on infrastructure amongst others, in several APAC countries, are fueling the exterior wall systems demand in the region.

Etex Group (Belgium), SCG (Thailand), Alcoa Corporation (US), 3A Composites(Switzerland), Avient Corporation (US), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (US), Nichiha Corporation (Japan), CSR Limited (Australia), CRH (Ireland), Cornerstone Building Brands (US), amongst others, are the key players operating in the exterior wall systems market. Merger & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the exterior wall systems market.

