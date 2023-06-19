Exclusive community and omnichannel approach: Doppelgänger joins forces with Comarch to launch new loyalty programme for customers

MILAN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed by Comarch, the menswear retailer's loyalty programme will engage both in-store and e-commerce customers – it will reward them with in-store events and tailored offers, in addition to more traditional discounts and prize schemes.

Doppelganger logo

Italian menswear retailer Doppelgänger has partnered with Comarch to launch its first loyalty programme: engaging both in-store and e-commerce customers, the programme will be built with an omnichannel approach in mind, and allow Doppelgänger to connect with its customers in line with its brand mission of offering affordable luxury.

"Whilst the main touchpoint for Doppelgänger's loyalty members will be a mobile app, through which our customers will be able to accumulate points that translate into discounts and rewards, it was paramount for us to create an omnichannel programme that conveyed the idea of an exclusive community", said Federico Dezi, E-commerce Manager at Doppelgänger. "This approach stems from a number of specific goals we set for ourselves. For example, we wanted to combine high-level loyalty goals - in other words, increasing the frequency of purchases our clients make with us - with heightening the visibility of all of our high-street stores, whether they may be located in big cities or small towns. The Comarch offer was a great fit for us: the team didn't simply develop the software tools we need for our loyalty programme, but advised us all the way on how to turn our vision for it into reality."

Doppelgänger's loyalty programme will initially offer members the ability to collect points with which they can redeem discounts and gifts. In addition, as the programme develops, it will follow a tier-like structure and offer top-tier members unique tailoring services and invites to exclusive in-store events.

"In our partnership with Doppelgänger, we wanted to stay true to our brands' values", added Andrea Piccirelli, Loyalty & Marketing Solutions Manager at Comarch Italia. "At Comarch, we believe in developing solutions that can scale with our clients and accommodate their growth: from a product point of view, we are providing Doppelgänger with a full suite of products that can help them build a long-lasting relationship with their customers: from developing the key touchpoint with their customers (the mobile app), to providing loyalty management, marketing automation and analytics tools. We are delighted to announce this partnership and look forward to seeing the results of our work together a few months down the line."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2100341/comarch_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2100342/Doppelganger_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Comarch