Deutsche Bahn Sets Future Course for the loyalty program BahnBonus with Technology Partner Comarch

MUNICH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch AG is pleased to announce the commencement of a partnership with DB Fernverkehr AG. As part of a joint project, the existing BahnBonus loyalty program will be migrated to Comarch's powerful and flexible infrastructure and operated in the long term.

Project Start in 2025

The joint implementation project will begin during 2025 with the aim of fully migrating the existing BahnBonus loyalty program to the modular platform Comarch Customer Loyalty Management (CLM) as part of the modernization of the overall CRM architecture of DB Fernverkehr AG.

Customer Focus: Faster Implementation of Enhancements

By migrating to Comarch's infrastructure, DB Fernverkehr AG aims to establish a modular, future-proof, and flexible IT landscape for its loyalty program in conjunction with other CRM domains, particularly for direct marketing and customer service. The goal is to establish customer offerings with a fast time-to-market by utilizing state-of-the-art IT solutions.

"Comarch's Customer Loyalty Management IT solution convinced us during a Europe-wide tender with its very high performance and attractive offer. We look forward to working with Comarch on our loyalty program and the associated opportunities to develop BahnBonus more dynamically in the future," explains Katharina Jendritzky, overall project manager of the CRM implementation project at DB Fernverkehr AG.

Long-Term Partnership

The contractual basis of the collaboration is a long-term framework agreement. Both partners are thus relying on a sustainable, trust-based partnership and creating the conditions for continuous innovations in the field of loyalty management.

The Comarch Customer Loyalty Management (CLM) system will be used with all customization options. The modular architecture of the system allows for tailored adaptation to the needs of DB Fernverkehr AG while ensuring scalability and technological future security.

"I am very pleased with the trust placed in us by DB Fernverkehr AG – this award is not only a milestone for us but also a strong signal for joint innovative strength. Rethinking customer loyalty means intelligently combining digital excellence and user-centricity. Today, those who want loyal customers must offer more than points: relevance, attitude, and real added value. That's exactly what we're working on now, together with DB – with enthusiasm, experience, and the clear ambition to create something sustainable. On all levels. Now we're putting it all on track – data-driven, sustainable, and with plenty of traction," explains Mariusz Kolasa, Loyalty Consulting Director DACH at Comarch.

