eVTOL Aircraft Market worth $17.34 billion by 2035 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The eVTOL Aircraft market is valued at USD 0.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.67 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 35.3 % from 2024 to 2030 and is projected to grow from USD 6.53 billion in 2031 to USD 17.34 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 27.6 % from 2031 to 2035 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The eVTOL market in electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft represents a paradigm shift in aviation: cutting-edge technology, environmental sustainability, and innovation in mobility. It is expected to transform how people and goods move, particularly in urban and regional environments, with zero-emission, efficient, and flexible transport solutions.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=28054110

Browse in-depth TOC on "eVTOL Aircraft Market"

403 – Tables

71 – Figures

398 – Pages

eVTOL Aircraft Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 0.76 billion Estimated Value by 2035 $ 17.34 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% Market Size Available for 2020–2035 Forecast Period 2024–2035 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Lift technology, Application, Propulsion type, Range, Mode of Operation, MTOW, System and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of regulatory standards Key Market Opportunities Regional air mobility expansion Key Market Drivers Growing need for green energy and noise free aircraft

Driving demand for eVTOL Aircrafts is the urgency to reduce the congestion of the city, and increase demand in sustainable transportation solutions, improve systems of electric propulsion, battery technologies, and the autonomous flight. Among the key applications are urban air mobility (UAM) or passenger air taxi, intercity transportation, cargo, and emergency such as air ambulance and disaster rescue.

Advancements in vertiport infrastructure, urban air traffic management systems, and regulatory frameworks by authorities such as the FAA and EASA all support global adoption. Companies leading the charge in commercializing eVTOLs for real-world operations include Joby Aviation, Archer Aviation, Lilium, and Volocopter.

Based on System, the aerostructure segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the eVTOL Aircraft market from 2024 to 2035.

The aerostructure segment will dominate the eVTOL aircraft market due to its major role in determining the structural integrity, performance efficiency, and overall structure of the eVTOLs. Aerostructures are simply the aircraft fuselage, wings, rotor mounts, and landing gear, which are an essential feature of any eVTOL design. These parts are considered essential in providing the structural framework needed to support propulsion systems, batteries, and payloads while also enhancing aerodynamic efficiency and safety.

The demand for carbon composites and advanced alloys in eVTOL's lightweight, high-strength materials market is driving aerostructure design innovations. Lightweight aerostructures represent the key in reducing overall aircraft weight, which maximizes the efficiency of its battery and gives it an extended range—a critical feature for the success of eVTOLs. Aerostructures become even more precise in their designs as eVTOL designs adopt features such as vectored thrust, lift-plus-cruise, and hybrid propulsion systems and are required to manage complex flight dynamics and meet safety requirements.

Based on Application, the Air Taxi segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the eVTOL Aircraft market from 2024 to 2035.

The eVTOL aircraft market is expected to be headed by the air taxi segment because it has the disruptive potential to serve as a revolutionary solution that can address urban congestion and reduce travel times while offering a sustainable alternative to traditional transportation. Air taxis are for short to medium-range commutes in urban and regional areas, connecting points between city centers, airports, and suburban areas and hence the best way to handle the ever-rising traffic challenges witnessed in populous cities such as Los Angeles, Paris, and Singapore.

Advances in electric propulsion systems are currently driving the market for air taxi, which promise quiet, zero-emission flight—a key requirement for urban air mobility (UAM). With their focus on safety, efficiency, and convenience, air taxis can revolutionize how people commute into cities, fly for business, and travel as tourists.

Based on Range, <=200 Km segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the eVTOL Aircraft market from 2024 to 2035.

The <=200 km range segment should dominate the market for eVTOL aircraft due to its match with the very core applications for UAM and short regional connectivity. This segment is ideal in addressing urban congestion through fast point-to-point travel within cities or connecting city centers with nearby airports or suburbs. The <=200 km range is very suitable for the main use cases of eVTOLs, such as air taxis, air shuttles, and last-mile cargo delivery, where the distances are much shorter.

This range of eVTOLs is optimized for operation with currently available battery technologies, achieving an appropriate balance between payload capacity and flight time. Additionally, the operational cycles of such aircraft are shorter, which means fewer charging stations and smaller vertiports will be needed for their integration into urban infrastructure.

This range category enjoys a friendly regulatory environment, so the first to gain certification and commercialization is <=200 km. The segment of this range category offers low noise emissions, is cost-efficient, and can easily undertake frequent, short-haul flights. As such, it is the most practical and scalable range category for urban and suburban mobility solutions, making it a market leader.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=28054110

Latin America is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2024 to 2035 in the eVTOL Aircraft market.

Latin America is expected to grow at the highest rate in the eVTOL aircraft industry due to its unique geography, increasing urbanization, and demand for efficient regional and urban transport solutions. The region's challenging infrastructure in both urban and rural areas make eVTOLs an attractive alternative for addressing transportation inefficiencies. Many large cities in Latin America, such as São Paulo, Mexico City, and Bogotá, face severe traffic congestion, creating a strong demand for urban air mobility (UAM) to reduce travel times and enhance connectivity.

Additionally, Latin America's large rural and remote regions often have limited ground infrastructure, making regional air mobility (RAM) applications particularly valuable. eVTOLs can connect rural areas with cities, facilitating economic activity, medical services, and logistics in hard-to-reach locations. This is especially relevant in countries like Brazil and Colombia, which have vast territories with difficult terrain.

The eVTOL Aircraft companies is dominated by a few globally established players such Archer Aviation (US), Eve Holdings (Brazil), ehang (China), Joby Aviation (US), Textron Inc (US), Airbus (Netherlands), Vertical Aerospace (UK), Wisk Aero LLC (US), Beta Technologies(US), Volocopter Gmbh (Germany), XTI Aerospace ( US), Lilium Gmbh (Germany), Lift Aircraft Inc.(US), Autoflight (China), Volant Aerotech (China), among others, are the key manufacturers that secured eVTOL Aircraft contracts in the last few years.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=28054110

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Commercial Electric Aircraft Market by Platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets), Range (<200 Km, 200-500 Km, >500 Km), Power (100-500 kW, >500 kW) and Region - Global Forecast to 2035

Urban Air Mobility Market by Mobility Type (Air Taxi, Personal Air Vehicle, Cargo Air Vehicle, Air Shuttles & Metros), Solution (Platform, Charging, Vertiport), Platform Architecture (Multicopters, Lift + Cruise), Range & Region – Global Forecast to 2035

Electric Aircraft Market by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid Wing), Platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Light & Ultralight Aircraft), System, Technology, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/evtol-aircraft-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/evtol-aircraft.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg