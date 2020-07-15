Esaote to Take Part in ECR 2020 - Online Summer Edition: The Virtual Edition of The European Congress of Radiology

Esaote will be occupying a virtual booth space https://ecr2020.expo-ip.com/stand/1255 in which it will showcase the latest ultrasound, dedicated MRI and healthcare IT technologies. Three different "rooms" will invite visitors to discover the systems and explore the use of the devices using documents, videos, brochures and clinical cases.

"Flexibility, adaptability and innovation are undoubtedly essential qualities for Esaote, they have always characterised its philosophy and research, and been part of its "More in Less" approach – explained Franco Fontana, Esaote CEO – We are living in times of great change, new systems and novel technologies. Our participation in this year's edition of the ECR is a step forward in this direction: Esaote is and will continue to be present, showing that it is also capable of leading change.

Highlights of the booth will include the O-scan Elite dedicated MRI system for extremity diagnostics, featuring AgilExam technology based on artificial intelligence to recognise the patient's anatomy and automatically suggest the settings for the MRI exams according to the chosen protocol. This innovation - which can be used for the imaging of knees, ankles and wrists - simplifies workflows by reducing scan times and improving consistency in terms of repeatability and image quality.

Esaote will also be showcasing its MyLab™9 ultrasound scanner featuring the innovative BreastNav™ software, a model-adaptive algorithm that helps doctors create a 3-D model of the breast and locate lesions, in order to make the exams easier and less operator dependent, as well as to facilitate patient follow-up. Furthermore, Virtual Navigator™ will also be presented at Esaote's virtual booth; a technology that allows multi-modality approach (X-ray, CT/PET-CT, MRI, etc.) and real-time Fusion Imaging in different clinical applications to assist diagnostic procedures and patient treatment.

For the healthcare IT sector, Esaote will be unveiling the novel features of the Suitestensa system developed by Ebit, the Group's Medical IT sector pioneer: "Analytics" the software for real time workflow monitoring and management, even on large quantities of data, with a single click; a complete platform for Breast Management, from first-level screening to call-backs and follow-up; a new platform and cloud solutions for remote reading and quick and easy web-based access that can be used in a different range of settings (neurosurgery teleconsultations, cardiovascular emergencies, stroke management) and lastly, again thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, tools that enhance reports with structured quantitative data, to optimise the reporting workflow and provide support for the decision-making process.

These technologies constitute a tangible value in daily clinical practice and patient management and have already permitted Esaote to expand its clinical partnerships at international level, from Europe to Asia and the Americas, with a clear recognition of its on-going investments in innovative diagnostic imaging solutions.

It will be possible to visit Esaote's virtual booth by registering free at: https://ecr2020.expo-ip.com/stand/1255

Esaote

The Esaote Group is a leader in the biomedical equipment systems sector, specialising in ultrasound, dedicated MRI, and diagnostic process management software. The company currently employs approximately 1,150 people. Headquartered in Genoa and with manufacturing and research sites in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote operates in 80 countries worldwide. For information on Esaote and its products, visit www.esaote.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1214439/Franco_Fontana_CEO_Esaote.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/557501/ESAOTE_Logo.jpg





www.esaote.com



