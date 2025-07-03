Esaote presents at ECVS 2025 the new generation of veterinary MRI, Vet -MR Grande ELITE

GENOA, Italy and ANTWERP, Belgium, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote, a leading company in the field of medical diagnostic imaging, presents the new Vet -MR Grande ELITE, the next generation of veterinary MRI at the ECVS 2025, the Annual scientific meeting of European College of Veterinary Surgeon in Antwerp, Belgium held on July, 3-5 (Esaote Booth n. 32).

The new Esaote veterinary MRI system, Vet-MR Grande ELITE.

Born from decades of expertise and developed in close collaboration with top veterinary clinics worldwide, the Vet-MR Grande ELITE is a revolutionary imaging solution tailored for both small animals and equines, which responds to the continuous evolution of market needs in terms of technologies, workflows and advanced imaging capabilities.

"Putting our customers first is the driving force behind our innovation at Esaote," said Erminio Bassi, Esaote Vet Business Manager. "The Vet-MR Grande ELITE builds on the proven success of the Vet-MR Grande, bringing smarter technology, greater sustainability, and introducing a suite of innovations designed to elevate the standards of veterinary imaging, with the aim of delivering outstanding image quality, enabling clearer, more reliable diagnoses."

Developed in partnership with AIRS Medical, the advanced AI-powered platform e-SPADES enhances image reconstruction and scan efficiency. It enables shorter examination times compared to conventional methods while delivering exceptional image quality to support veterinary diagnostics with greater precision.

The Diffusion Weighted Imaging (DWI) sequence plays a key role in enhancing neurological examinations. It enables improved detection of cerebral infarction, stroke, and brain tumors, while supporting their classification, grading, and ongoing monitoring.

Purpose-built for the realities of veterinary practice, the Vet-MR Grande ELITE features an intuitive interface tailored to animal anatomy, complete with species-specific tools and expert-developed protocols. Its open design, large patient table, and dedicated coils allow for quick, comfortable positioning—while also simplifying anesthesia management.

Thanks to its compact, energy-efficient design, the system offers a sustainable and cost-effective solution that operates on a standard power supply—making advanced MRI more accessible from small practices to large referral centers.

Esaote Group Leader in medical imaging (ultrasound, MRI, software to manage the diagnostic process). At the end of 2024, the Group had approximately 1,300 employees, half of whom in Italy. With facilities in Genoa and Florence, and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote maintains a presence in over 100 countries around the world. www.esaotevet.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723023/Vet_MR_Grande_ELITE.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723024/ESAOTE_logo.jpg