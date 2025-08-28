Esaote Group to Showcase Cardiac Innovation at ESC 2025 in Madrid

GENOA, Italy and MADRID, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote Group, a leading Italian innovator in medical imaging – ultrasound, dedicated magnetic resonance, and medical IT – will be present at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2025, taking place from 29th August to 1st September at IFEMA MADRID (Booth A280, Exhibition Hall West).

At the heart of Esaote's showcase is a comprehensive portfolio of cardiovascular imaging technologies designed to enhance diagnostic precision, streamline workflows, and support clinical decision-making across the entire care continuum.

Among the highlights will be the launch of the MyLab™C30* cardio, a powerful portable ultrasound system engineered specifically for cardiology. With the largest-in-class touchscreen, an intuitive touch interface, and advanced AI-powered tools, the MyLab™C30 cardio significantly reduces examination time while ensuring diagnostic confidence—even in the most complex cases, by providing reliable qualitative and quantitative assessments. Its extended battery life and robust performance make it ideal for both routine and emergency settings.

Also being introduced is HeartScan Assistant, a new AI-powered feature to support guidance for Cardiac Ultrasound. It is designed to empower healthcare professionals with the acquisition of transthoracic cardiac ultrasound images by providing real-time AI feedback on view classification and image quality. This accelerates daily practice for all cardiologists, particularly benefiting emergency care settings and less experienced professionals.

An insightful presentation on Hyperdoppler techniques and their clinical applications will be held on Saturday, 30th August, from 12:00 to 13:30 at Esaote booth to assess how force distribution analysis can identify dilated or dysfunctional hearts and monitor the impact of resynchronization therapies in heart failure patients.

On the healthcare IT front, Ebit, the Healthcare IT company of Esaote, will showcase the latest evolution of its Suitestensa CVIS PACS platform. Designed for both ambulatory and interventional cardiology, the platform integrates AI-powered tools such as fAInd for clinical decision support and ZEfiRO for intelligent workflow orchestration. It also offers seamless integration with advanced tools like CAAS Qardia.

CAAS Qardia is an echocardiography suite developed by Pie Medical Imaging (part of the Esaote Group). The upcoming version v2.2 – showcased at ESC - introduces Qardia View Classifier, an AI-powered assistant designed to pre-select optimal images for standardized measurements, minimizing manual selection and reducing time spent navigating through image sets. Furthermore, critical echo measurements, including myocardial strain and cardiac dimensions are now automated. CAAS Qardia enables both standalone and zero-footprint access via web browser.

Esaote Group reaffirms its commitment to advancing cardiovascular diagnostics through innovation, clinical collaboration, and ongoing R&D investment.

*FDA pending. Not available for sale in the United States

Esaote Group is a leader in medical imaging (ultrasound, MRI and diagnostic process management software). At the end of 2024, the Group had 1,300 employees, half of which are based in Italy. With facilities in Genoa and Florence and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote is present in over 100 countries worldwide. www.esaote.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327879/Esaote_Logo.jpg