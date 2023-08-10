ERS Genomics & Santa Cruz Biotechnology Enter Into CRISPR/Cas9 Licensing Agreement

License allows Santa Cruz Biotechnology to develop and commercialize products using CRISPR/Cas9.

DUBLIN and DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS Genomics Limited ('ERS') is pleased to announce a new license agreement with Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc ('SCBT,'). This is a non-exclusive licensing agreement granting SCBT access to the ERS CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio.

ERS founder, Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, won the 2020 Nobel Prize for the discovery of CRISPR/Cas9. Consequently, the ERS patent portfolio is the most comprehensive collection of proprietary rights to this gene editing technology.

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, headquartered in Dallas, has earned its place as a world leader in the biomedical research market, boasting a remarkable thirty-year track record of relentless innovation. With a specific focus on research tools and reagents, including monoclonal antibodies, biochemicals, labware, and now CRISPR products, SCBT has consistently demonstrated its commitment to advancing scientific exploration.

Commenting on the deal with ERS, Santa Cruz Biotechnology representative Dr. John R. Stephenson, President and CEO, had the following statement 'CRISPR/Cas9 technology is an exciting advancement for the scientific community. This technology has greatly expanded the possibilities of research. Santa Cruz Biotechnology offers Knock-Out, Activator and Nickase CRISPR products to most human and mouse protein encoding genes. The CRISPR product line complements our well established monoclonal antibody product line. '

Eric Rhodes, CEO, ERS Genomics was equally positive about the new relationship: 'Santa Cruz has an established and impressive reputation for making innovative solutions accessible to scientists. This fully aligns with our core mission of advancing scientific progress and unlocking the full potential of CRISPR/Cas9 in our industry.'

Financial details of the agreement are not being disclosed.

About Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc

Santa Cruz Biotechnology is a world leader in the development of products for the biomedical research market. Over the past thirty years, the Company has focused on the ongoing development of research monoclonal antibodies, biochemicals, labware and CRISPR products. Santa Cruz Biotechnology has the highest commitment to quality and customer service.

About ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology. ERS holds over 100 patents worldwide.

For additional information, please visit www.ersgenomics.com

Media contact: Dara O'Donnell, dara.odonnell@ersgenomics.com, Tel: +353-1-539 0083

