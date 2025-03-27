ERS Genomics and Jumpcode Genomics sign CRISPR/Cas9 license agreement

License agreement provides Jumpcode Genomics access to CRISPR gene editing technology to enhance next-generation sequencing capabilities

DUBLIN and SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS Genomics Limited ('ERS'), the CRISPR licensing company, and Jumpcode Genomics ('Jumpcode'), a life science tools company improving and reducing the cost of next-generation sequencing technology, today announced a non-exclusive CRISPR/Cas9 license agreement. The agreement grants Jumpcode access to ERS' CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio, empowering the company to advance the sensitivity and efficiency of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and expand applications across multiple research and clinical areas.

Mike Salter, President & CEO of Jumpcode Genomics, commented: "At Jumpcode, we are revolutionizing the field of genomics by harnessing the power of CRISPR technology to enhance the sensitivity and efficiency of next-generation sequencing. Our strategic partnership with ERS Genomics, granting us access to their foundational CRISPR/Cas9 IP portfolio, further empowers us to develop innovative solutions across multiple applications. By combining this foundational IP with our own robust patent portfolio, we are poised to drive breakthroughs in basic research, infectious disease detection, molecular diagnostics, and oncology. Our DepleteXTM and CRISPRcleanR technology specifically targets and removes unwanted sequences, allowing researchers to uncover novel insights that were previously hidden. This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing genomics and improving human health by making critical workflows more accessible and effective."

John E. Milad, CEO, ERS Genomics, commented: "We are pleased to support Jumpcode Genomics in their mission to enhance next-generation sequencing through CRISPR technology. By leveraging our foundational CRISPR/Cas9 IP, Jumpcode is driving innovation in genomics and molecular diagnostics, ultimately advancing research and improving healthcare outcomes."

CRISPR gene editing is a genetic engineering technique in molecular biology by which the genomes of living organisms may be modified. It is based on a simplified version of the bacterial CRISPR-Cas9 antiviral defence system. The development of the technique earned biochemists Emmanuelle Charpentier (one of the founders of ERS Genomics) and Jennifer Doudna the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020.

ERS Genomics provides essential and foundational licenses to its Nobel prize winning CRISPR/Cas9 technology to companies integrating it into their commercial programs. With a portfolio of 100+ patents worldwide, ERS' IP covers CRISPR/Cas9 applications across all cell types, including mammalian cells, bacteria, archaea, yeasts, and algae, as well as extracellular uses such as cell-free systems and synthetic biology applications. ERS Genomics licenses these patents via its direct license from Professor Emmanuelle Charpentier and now has nearly 150 licenses in place worldwide.

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

Media contacts:

ERS Genomics:

5654 & Company (ERSGenomics@5654.co.uk)

Matthew Neal (+44 7917 800 011)

Charlotte Dawson (+44 7810 406 284)

Jumpcode Genomics:

jumpcodegenomics@shiftcomm.com

About ERS Genomics www.ersgenomics.com

ERS Genomics provides access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property estate (the 'CVC Patents') co-owned by Prof Emmanuelle Charpentier. A license to the CVC Patents is essential for ensuring freedom to operate when practicing the use of CRISPR/Cas9 in all cells. The CVC Patents include over 130 patents worldwide, with over 50 patents in the US alone, covering over 1,400 claims.

Non-exclusive licenses to the CVC Patents are available from ERS Genomics for both research use and commercial applications outside of the direct use of CRISPR as a human therapeutic. ERS Genomics' licenses support a wide range of applications, including life sciences research tools, kits and reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; development of cell lines for drug discovery and screening; bioproduction of antibodies and therapeutic proteins; advancements in companion animal and livestock health; and diverse synthetic biology applications such as producing enzymes, biofuels and chemicals.

Current licensees include GSK, Merck, Bayer, ThermoFisher Scientific, Corteva, Lonza, Taconic, Danaher, PerkinElmer, Charles River Laboratories, Synthego, and Cargill. For additional information please visit www.ersgenomics.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650960/ERS_Genomics_Logo.jpg