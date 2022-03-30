ERS electronic unveils the Next-Generation of its ADM330 with a new design and advanced features

ERS is now giving a first look at the next-generation ADM330, which has changed its previously matte metallic appearance to a clean, white surface matching most equipment found in a cleanroom. In addition, the machine is now fully compliant with the GEM300 SEMI standards, thus allowing seamless integration into automated fabs and Industry 4.0 architectures. Warpage adjustment performance has also been improved thanks to a unique thermal chuck design that enables a strong vacuum performance three times better than its predecessor. Lastly, the new ADM330 offers an implemented add-on software feature allowing stand-alone laser marking for improved wafer traceability.

"We are very excited to reveal the latest upgrade of our flagship machine. With these improvements, we continue to deliver a robust system that meets the ever-changing process requirements of Advanced Packaging," says Debbie-Claire Sanchez, FO Equipment Business Unit manager at ERS electronic.

"Fan-out packaging market value is expected to reach more than US$3.4 billion by 2026 at a 14% CAGR 1, mainly driven by 5G, HPC and IoT applications2", announces Gabriela Pereira, Technology & Market Analyst, Semiconductor, Memory & Computing at Yole Développement (Yole). "In this dynamic context, one of the main technical challenges is the warpage of the reconstituted wafers due to CTE mismatch between the different materials applied. Next-generation of ERS ADM330 debonding equipment announced today by ERS electronic will be a solution to enable warpage adjustment improvement and contribute to reducing yield losses."

1 Between 2021 and 2026

2 Source: Advanced Packaging Quarterly Market Monitor, Q4 2021, Yole Développement (Yole)

About ERS:

ERS electronic GmbH has gained an outstanding reputation in the semiconductor industry with its fast and accurate air cool-based thermal chuck systems for wafer probing and its thermal debonding and warpage adjustment tools for FOWLP/PLP.

