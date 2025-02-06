ERS electronic Unveils Production, R&D Facility, and Competence Center for Advanced Packaging in Germany

BARBING, Germany, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ERS electronic, the industry leader of thermal management solutions for semiconductor manufacturing, celebrated the official opening of ERS Barbing, its new state-of-the-art production and R&D facility, coupled with a cutting-edge Competence Center for Advanced Packaging and Advanced Backend technologies. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in ERS's commitment to bolstering the European semiconductor ecosystem and fostering industry collaboration.

Located in Barbing near Regensburg, this new facility is designed to accelerate process development and production of ERS's renowned Advanced Packaging equipment. Additionally, the integrated Competence Center offers customers direct access to ERS's extensive technical expertise in wafer and panel debonding, as well as warpage handling and measurement, enabling hands-on testing, demonstrations, and collaborative innovation.

"The opening of this facility underscores our dedication to advancing semiconductor technologies and supporting our customers in Europe and beyond," says Laurent Giai-Miniet, CEO of ERS electronic. "Through firsthand demonstrations and personalized support, we aim to help our customers accelerate time-to-market and optimize manufacturing processes."

Imre Kosa, Site Manager of ERS Barbing, adds, "By combining production, R&D, and a Competence Center under one roof, we are empowering our partners with the tools and knowledge needed to drive innovation and meet the growing demands of the industry. We invite our partners and customers to visit and discover how our capabilities can help them overcome process challenges in debonding and warpage management."

By investing in this facility, ERS reinforces its role as a key contributor to the European semiconductor industry, aligning with regional initiatives to strengthen competitiveness and boost supply chain resilience.

To schedule a visit or learn more about the capabilities of the Competence Center, interested parties can contact ERS regional sales representatives or submit a visit request on the ERS website.

About ERS:

ERS electronic GmbH, based in the Munich suburb of Germering, has been providing innovative thermal management solutions to the semiconductor industry for more than 50 years. The company has gained an outstanding reputation, notably with its fast and accurate air cooling-based thermal chuck systems for wafer probing. In 2008, ERS extended its expertise to the Advanced Packaging market. Today, their fully automatic and manual debonding and warpage adjust systems can be found on the production floors of most semiconductor manufacturers and OSATs worldwide.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2614530/5154818/ERS_logo.jpg