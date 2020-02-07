Ericsson withdraws from MWC Barcelona 2020

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Ericsson's responsibility for the health and safety of employees, customers and other stakeholders is the company's top priority

Due to the outbreak of the novel corona virus Ericsson has taken the decision to withdraw from the industry event GSMA Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2020 as the health and safety of employees and customers cannot be ensured

The demos and content created for MWC Barcelona will be showcased close to customers at local events, called "Ericsson Unboxed"

Following the outbreak and continued spreading of the novel corona virus, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has closely monitored the development and adhered to recommendations from relevant national authorities and international bodies, such as the WHO. The company has already taken a number of precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of employees and to minimize the impact on the company's operations.

After an extensive internal risk assessment, Ericsson has decided to take further precautionary measures by withdrawing from MWC Barcelona 2020, the largest event in the telecom industry.

Ericsson appreciates that GSMA have done everything they can to control the risk. However, as one of the largest exhibitors, Ericsson has thousands of visitors in its hall each day and even if the risk is low, the company cannot guarantee the health and safety of its employees and visitors.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: "The health and safety of our employees, customers and other stakeholders are our highest priority. This is not a decision we have taken lightly. We were looking forward to showcasing our latest innovations at MWC in Barcelona. It is very unfortunate, but we strongly believe the most responsible business decision is to withdraw our participation from this year's event."

To showcase the company's portfolio and innovations, Ericsson will take the demos and content created for MWC Barcelona to customers in their home markets with local events called "Ericsson Unboxed".

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

+46-10-719-69-92

investor.relations@ericsson.com

+46-10-719-00-00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-withdraws-from-mwc-barcelona-2020,c3030373

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3030373/1190170.pdf Ericsson withdraws from MWC Barcelona 2020

SOURCE Ericsson