Ericsson, Nokia, ANDREW, and Huawei Take Top Spots in ABI Research's DAS/DRS Vendors Competitive Ranking

LONDON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the growing demand for seamless connectivity and 5G readiness, the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and Distributed Radio System (DRS) market is shifting toward more intelligent, scalable solutions tailored to diverse enterprise environments. The new competitive ranking by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research assesses the top nine DAS/DRS vendors, analyzed through various criteria including scalability, ease of deployment, and commercial success.

Market Leaders: Ericsson, Nokia, ANDREW, Huawei

Mainstream: Comba Telecom, Corning

Followers: JMA Wireless, SOLiD, Wilson Connectivity

"The assessment focused on 10 criteria across two major segments: innovation and implementation. The innovation criteria analyzed scalability, R&D and technology leadership, sustainability, ease of deployment and integration, as well as cellular backward compatibility and futureproofing. The implementation criteria examined each vendor's commercial success, geographical reach, vertical market coverage, financial and organizational health, and the depth and breadth of their DAS/DRS portfolio," explains Samuel Bowling, Research Analyst at ABI Research.

Ericsson leads the DAS/DRS market with its Radio Dot solution, which offers a highly adaptive, software-driven platform that is fully integrated into its broader 5G ecosystem. The introduction of the Combined Cell feature, which merges multiple RUs into a single cell, enhances capacity through remote software updates. This provides operators with a more cost-effective and flexible way to achieve seamless coverage and centralized control. Continued shipment growth across the Middle East and Africa further demonstrates Ericsson's expanding geographical reach and reinforces its strong position in the global DAS/DRS market. Nokia follows with its ReefShark-powered offering, standing out through energy-efficient silicon and modular design. Its strength lies in supporting private wireless and industrial use cases, where flexibility and performance are critical. ANDREW, through its Mosaic platform, ranks third thanks to its engineering depth and modularity. Designed for complex venues like stadiums and airports, Mosaic provides tailored coverage for both public safety and commercial needs. Huawei's LampSite completes the leaders category with strong indoor performance, AI-driven optimization, and multi-band capabilities. Despite global market pressures, its end-to-end integration and strong regional presence continue to drive adoption.

Comba excels in sustainable DAS/DRS innovation, prominent in Asia and expanding in EMEA. Its compact, energy-efficient solutions are ideal for eco-conscious markets and dense urban areas. Corning leads with robust vertical market penetration, especially in healthcare, education, and enterprise sectors. Renowned for fiber innovation and reliable in-building connectivity, Corning offers scalable DAS solutions globally, and it is known for durability and service quality in critical deployments.

Despite follower status, JMA Wireless, SOLiD, and Wilson Connectivity each have unique strengths in DAS/DRS. JMA Wireless boasts a global footprint with deployments across diverse markets, offering sustainable solutions like the FUZE DRS with a compact design and centralized battery backup. SOLiD is noted for financial health and a mature DAS/DRS portfolio, trusted in public safety and commercial applications. Wilson Connectivity provides high-performance DAS systems supporting wide signal bands, facilitating scalable enterprise capacity without major infrastructure changes.

"As the DAS and DRS market evolves to meet the rising demands of 5G and private networks, particularly in indoor environments, the need for intelligent and future-ready solutions has never been greater," Bowling concludes. "This competitive ranking recognizes the vendors pushing the boundaries of distributed connectivity, delivering seamless coverage while improving operational performance and preparing networks for what's next on a global scale."

These findings are from ABI Research's DAS/DRS Vendors competitive ranking. This report is part of the company's 5G, 6G, & Open RAN research service, which includes research, data, and ABI insights.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

