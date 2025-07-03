EQT to acquire Europa Biosite, a distributor of life science products

EQT Healthcare Growth to acquire Europa Biosite, a distributor of over ten million high-quality life science reagents to academic and biopharma researchers across Europe and North America , from Adelis Equity

and , from Adelis Equity EQT will support Europa Biosite's next phase of growth through commercial excellence initiatives, digital upgrades, expanded product access, and continued M&A, with the company set to benefit from continued demand for advanced research tools

The investment builds on EQT's track record in specialised distribution, including Azelis, Beijer Ref, and OEM International

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Healthcare Growth ("EQT") has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Europa Biosite (or "the Company") - a distributor of high-quality research-use-only (RUO) life science reagents, chemicals, and biological substances used in healthcare R&D - from Adelis Equity. Headquartered in Stockholm, the Company operates in 17 countries across Europe and North America and supports more than 60,000 researchers in academia and biopharma.

Europa Biosite offers access to over ten million individual scientific products essential to life sciences research, such as antibodies, biochemicals, diagnostic kits, and ethically sourced biospecimens, from a wide range of science-led suppliers. It has grown to become a partner for both suppliers and scientists, building on its highly localized footprint and strong technical sales capabilities. The Company serves a fragmented and fast-moving industry, which is expected to benefit from stable research funding.

EQT Healthcare Growth seeks to scale healthcare companies by building commercial muscle and expanding reach, building on EQT's three-decade track record in the healthcare sector. Europa Biosite will draw on this experience to expand its own-brand offering in biospecimens, continue its acquisition strategy to strengthen local market presence and expand to new geographies, and invest in new digital infrastructure. The Company is also set to benefit from EQT's track record in specialized distribution, including Azelis, Beijer Ref, and OEM International, as well as EQT's industrial advisor network, with senior EQT advisor Kate Swann set to lead Europa Biosite's Board.

Rikke Kjær Nielsen, Partner in the EQT Healthcare Growth advisory team, commented: "Europa Biosite supports European scientific research by connecting thousands of labs with the reagents they need to advance discovery. With our support, the company will be set up to scale its business through investments into digital tools, strengthening of its supplier network, and acceleration of its M&A platform. We are proud to support a company that enables critical research and look forward to partnering with Europa Biosite's management team on the next leg of their journey."

"We're excited to partner with EQT for the next phase of growth. With growing demand for reagents and more scientists relying on these critical products, this is a pivotal moment for the business. EQT's expertise in scaling distributors will help us reach new customers, offer even better service, and bring exciting new products to market," said Sune Schmølker, CEO of Europa Biosite.

Kate Swann, Senior Industrial Advisor to EQT, commented: "I am excited to be taking on the role of Chairperson of Europa Biosite and to continue the partnership with EQT. The life sciences sector is vital and fast-moving, and Europa Biosite has a compelling opportunity to grow and contribute to its development. Building on my experience as Chairperson of Beijer Ref, another Swedish specialised distribution business, I look forward to supporting the company's scaling journey."

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-to-acquire-europa-biosite--a-distributor-of-life-science-products,c4185221

The following files are available for download: