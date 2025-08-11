Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 32, 2025

11 Aug, 2025, 16:22 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 4 August 2025 and 8 August 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 538,275 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455)

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Aggregated transaction value (SEK):

4 August 2025

98,275

325.5520

31,993,622.80

5 August 2025

110,000

335.0963

36,860,593.00

6 August 2025

110,000

336.9318

37,062,498.00

7 August 2025

110,000

338.1402

37,195,422.00

8 August 2025

110,000

336.3472

36,998,192.00

Total accumulated over week 32

538,275

334.6065

180,110,327.80

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

1,748,275

333.4411

582,946,739.80

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 8 August 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued shares2

1,234,611,900

496,056

1,235,107,956

Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 

59,670,885

-

59,670,885

Number of outstanding shares

1,174,941,015

496,056

1,175,437,071

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

