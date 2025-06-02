EQT Real Estate acquires a five-building logistics portfolio across three locations in Southern France

Acquisition of five logistics assets totaling approximately 148,000 square meters

Let to nine tenants, this highly reversionary portfolio has a weighted average remaining lease term to break of less than two years

With this transaction, EQT Real Estate will meaningfully increase its exposure to the core Southeast and Southwest France logistics markets

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Real Estate is pleased to announce that EQT Exeter Logistics Value Fund IV has acquired a best-in-class logistics portfolio of five warehouses.

The portfolio of big-box assets totals approximately 148,000 square meters and are located in the key Southern France submarkets of Avignon and Toulouse. The warehouses' respective locations offer proximate access to core population centres via key motorways, including the A20 and the A7 which provide connectivity to Marseille and Lyon.

The properties feature Grade A technical specifications, including eaves heights averaging over ten meters, as well as ample loading and maneuvering features. The portfolio benefits from a strong, global diversified tenant base and is well-suited to meet the growing needs of today's modern logistics users.

This acquisition strengthens EQT Real Estate's exposure to core Southern France submarkets, which are structurally undersupplied and continue to experience resilient demand. These are highly desirable occupier markets benefiting from the excellent connectivity which supports supply chains along the Atlantic and Mediterranean coasts.

John Toukatly, Partner, Chief Investment Officer, European Logistics at EQT Real Estate, said: "We are excited to add these top-tier logistics properties to our portfolio. Situated in supply-constrained markets, these assets are highly attractive to a wide range of major big-box tenants and are well aligned with EQT Real Estate's strategy of acquiring modern, high-potential logistics properties in underserved areas across Europe. With our operational and asset management capabilities, we intend to further enhance the value of this high-quality portfolio."

EQT Real Estate was advised by PwC (financial and tax), Gide and GMH Notaires (legal and notarial), CBRE (commercial), Tauw (environmental), AMF (ICPE and PM) and Gleeds (technical and ESG).

