EQT introduces EQT Nexus Infrastructure

With both institutional and individual investors looking to semi-liquid strategies for diversification and customization, EQT broadens portfolio with the introduction of EQT Nexus Infrastructure

EQT Nexus Infrastructure offers exposure to EQT's infrastructure strategies, direct investments in infrastructure companies in EQT's portfolio, and the same distinctive infrastructure investment approach EQT's institutional clients have benefited from for over fifteen years

EQT is one of the world's largest infrastructure investors with three dedicated strategies: Value-Add, Active Core, and Transition Infrastructure

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT has today introduced EQT Nexus Infrastructure (or "the Strategy"), its latest semi-liquid strategy. EQT has been expanding in the evergreen space since the launch of its first semi-liquid strategy for individual and institutional investors in 2023, with this introduction reflecting investors' growing desire to customize their private markets portfolios.

EQT Nexus Infrastructure provides individual and institutional investors access to a diversified suite of infrastructure investment strategies. With experienced, local teams and a network of more than 600 industrial advisors, EQT's EUR 75 billion1 global infrastructure business deploys capital through its Value-Add Infrastructure, Active Core Infrastructure, and Transition Infrastructure strategies. The platform identifies and develops high-quality infrastructure businesses that provide essential services to society, thematically sourced within the digital, energy and environmental, transport and logistics, and social infrastructure sectors. Its investments range from transition-related scale-up companies to mature, market-leading infrastructure businesses.

"Expanding our portfolio of semi-liquid strategies is a key focus for our firm. As we go on this journey, two trends are emerging," said Peter Beske Nielsen, Partner at EQT. "For one, individual investors want the flexibility to customize their portfolios, which EQT Nexus Infrastructure does by enabling access to our infrastructure strategies through a single fully-funded investment and a single layer of fees. We also believe that institutional investors increasingly desire these benefits, as part of the diversification of their portfolios."

The EQT Nexus Infrastructure Advisory team will be led by Advisory Head of Fund Strategy William Vettorato, who commented: "We are seeing elevated demand for evergreen infrastructure strategies. EQT Nexus Infrastructure enables individuals and institutions alike to play a role in supporting businesses that offer essential services to society, while benefitting from EQT's demonstrated approach to investing and relentless focus on performance. We're excited to unlock this opportunity that addresses the typical barriers to entry, such as high minimum investment period and lengthy lock-ups applicable to close-ended funds."

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

1 As of Q4 2024

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, and may not be used or relied upon in connection with any offer or solicitation. Any offer or solicitation in respect of EQT Nexus Infrastructure will be made only through a confidential private placement memorandum and related documents which will be furnished to qualified investors on a confidential basis in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. The information contained herein is not for publication or distribution to persons in the United States of America. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold without registration thereunder or pursuant to an available exemption therefrom. Any offering of securities to be made in the United States would have to be made by means of an offering document that would be obtainable from the issuer or its agents and would contain detailed information about the issuer of the securities and its management, as well as financial information. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies. With a Nordic heritage and a global mindset, EQT has a track record of almost three decades of developing companies across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. EQT has investment strategies covering all phases of a business' development, from start-up to maturity. EQT has EUR ‌269 billion in total assets under management (EUR ‌‌136 billion in fee-generating assets under management), within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets.

With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in more than 25 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas and has more than 1,900 employees.



More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Follow EQT on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-introduces-eqt-nexus-infrastructure,c4103453

The following files are available for download: