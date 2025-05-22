EQT hosts Capital Markets Event - Value creation through the lens of EQT's portfolio companies

News provided by

EQT

22 May, 2025, 08:14 GMT

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EQT will host a Capital Markets Event in London. The presentation will be available on the EQT Group website's Shareholder Relations tab at 1:00 pm BST

We will explore EQT's thematic investment focus, repeatable value creation toolbox, and governance model through the lens of several of EQT's portfolio companies: IFS, Reworld, Nord Anglia Education, IVC Evidensia, WS Audiology, and Credila Financial Services. In addition, EQT Industrial Advisors Kate Swann, Dorothy Thompson, and Jonas Person will reflect on their roles and the importance of EQT's governance model.

The day will be hosted by EQT's newly appointed CEO & Managing Partner, Per Franzén; the Heads of the Private Capital and Infrastructure business lines; and EQT's Shareholder Relations team. It will conclude with a fireside chat between EQT's Founder & Chairperson Conni Jonsson and Bloomberg TV Anchor Kriti Gupta at around 5:00 pm, followed by a drinks reception. 

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-hosts-capital-markets-event---value-creation-through-the-lens-of-eqt-s-portfolio-companies,c4153895

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

EQT completes public offering of common stock of Waystar Holding Corp.

An affiliate of the fund known as EQT VIII ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of c. 14....

Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 20, 2025. The current share buyback program has been finalized

Between 12 May 2025 and 16 May 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 550,211 own ordinary shares (ISIN:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics