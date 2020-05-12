EQT Credit Completes Unitranche Financing for Corilus Group

STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Credit, through its Direct Lending investment strategy, is pleased to provide committed senior debt facilities to support Gilde Buy Out Partners ("Gilde") in its acquisition of Corilus Group ("Corilus" or the "Company").

Headquartered in Ghent, Belgium, Corilus is a leading medical software provider, developing an intelligent and efficient care system by connecting care providers, patients and stakeholders to one other. The Company offers software solutions to the healthcare sector, such as practice management systems, communication tools, electronic patient records, as well as data exchange and billing systems.

Corilus serves a wide spectrum of healthcare professionals in the Benelux region and France, including pharmacists, general practitioners, nurses, midwives, dentists, ophthalmologists, opticians, physiotherapists and veterinarians. The Company's solutions are also used in healthcare centers, hospitals, laboratories and elderly homes.

Ralph Betz, Managing Director at EQT Partners and Investment Advisor to EQT Credit, commented: "We were particularly attracted by Corilus' strong competitive position and impressive track record of growth. This transaction represents another example of the Credit platform's ability to provide long-term capital as a committed partner to sponsors and management teams as they continue to grow their businesses."

Paul Johnson, Partner at EQT Partners and Investment Advisor to EQT Credit, added: "Corilus is a well-established player with a strong software suite in the Benelux primary care sector. EQT has a long history of supporting strong businesses in the healthcare sector and the Credit platform is delighted to be backing Gilde and the management team on this deal and look forward to supporting them in their continued development of the Company."

About EQT

EQT is a differentiated global investment organization with more than EUR 62 billion in raised capital and around EUR 40 billion in assets under management across 19 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 27 billion and approximately 159,00 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Follow EQT on Twitter and LinkedIn

About EQT Credit

EQT Credit invests through three complementary strategies: Senior Debt, Direct Lending, and Special Situations. Since inception, EQT Credit has raised over EUR 7 billion of capital and invested in over 160 companies. EQT Credit's Direct Lending strategy seeks to provide flexible, long-term debt solutions to support European businesses, across a wide range of sectors. These businesses include privately-owned companies seeking growth capital as well as those that are the subject of private equity-led acquisitions or refinancings.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com/business-segments/credit/strategies/

