EQT Credit Completes Financing to Support Growth of Dukes Education

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Credit, through its Direct Lending investment strategy, is pleased to announce that it has provided incremental committed credit facilities to support the continued growth of Dukes Education Group ("Dukes" or the "Company").

Founded in 2015 by Aatif Hassan, Dukes is a leading UK-based provider of private premium nurseries, K-12 schools, colleges and summer schools, as well as university consultancy services.

Andrew Cleland-Bogle, Partner at EQT Partners and Investment Advisor to EQT Credit, commented: "Dukes comprises a portfolio of schools with outstanding quality and strong academic results. We have been impressed by the high calibre of Aatif and his management team, as well as the track record of growth achieved during our continued partnership. This transaction marks one of several made by the Credit platform in the education sector and is another example of the platform's ongoing ability to provide long-term support to founder-led companies as they expand."

Aatif Hassan, Founder and Chairman of Dukes, commented: "EQT Credit's support has been unwavering. We are pleased to have them as a committed long-term partner as we continue to grow our family of best in class schools and educators."



About EQT

EQT is a differentiated global investment organization with more than EUR 62 billion in raised capital and around EUR 41 billion in assets under management across 19 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 21 billion and approximately 127,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com



About EQT Credit

EQT Credit invests through three complementary strategies: Senior Debt, Direct Lending, and Special Situations. Since inception, EQT Credit has raised over EUR 7 billion of capital and invested in over 160 companies. EQT Credit's Direct Lending strategy seeks to provide flexible, long-term debt solutions to support European businesses, across a wide range of sectors. These businesses include privately-owned companies seeking growth capital as well as those that are the subject of private equity-led acquisitions or refinancings.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com/business-segments/credit/strategies/

Contact

Andrew Cleland-Bogle, Partner at EQT Partners, +44 20 7430 5510

EQT Press Office, +46 8 506 55 334, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-credit-completes-financing-to-support-growth-of-dukes-education,c3042748

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3042748/1199292.pdf Press Release EQT Credit Dukes Education 200224

SOURCE EQT