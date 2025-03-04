EQT completes sale of shares in Azelis Group NV

News provided by

EQT

04 Mar, 2025, 15:54 GMT

  • The sale resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of c. EUR 366 million, of which EQT received c. EUR 333 million

NEW YORK, March. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akita I S.à r.L., an entity indirectly controlled by an affiliate of the fund known as EQT VIII ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale (the "Sale") of 20 million shares in Azelis Group NV (the "Company") for aggregate gross proceeds of c. EUR 366 million. As part of the Sale, EQT will receive gross proceeds of c. EUR 333 million. The Sale was completed on February 28, 2025. BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan acted as joint global coordinators for the Sale.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-completes-sale-of-shares-in-azelis-group-nv,c4112893

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4112893/3293781.pdf

Press Release, EQT VIII, Azelis Group, 280225

Also from this source

EQT completes public offering of common stock of Waystar Holding Corp

An affiliate of the fund known as EQT VIII ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 23...

Per Franzén appointed new CEO of EQT AB as of May 2025

The Board of Directors of EQT AB ("EQT") has appointed Per Franzén as the new CEO and Managing Partner of EQT, effective as of the Annual...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Chemical

Chemical

Chemical

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics