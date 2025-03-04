EQT completes sale of shares in Azelis Group NV
- The sale resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of c. EUR 366 million, of which EQT received c. EUR 333 million
NEW YORK, March. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akita I S.à r.L., an entity indirectly controlled by an affiliate of the fund known as EQT VIII ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale (the "Sale") of 20 million shares in Azelis Group NV (the "Company") for aggregate gross proceeds of c. EUR 366 million. As part of the Sale, EQT will receive gross proceeds of c. EUR 333 million. The Sale was completed on February 28, 2025. BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan acted as joint global coordinators for the Sale.
