EQT Brings in GIC as Minority Partner in Anticimex

EQT brings in GIC, a large institutional investor, in a 9.9% minority stake sale in Anticimex

With the partnership, Anticimex aims to internationalize the shareholder base and accelerate further growth and expansion in Asia

EQT remains as controlling owner and continues to support Anticimex in becoming the global leader in preventive pest control

The EQT VI fund ("EQT VI") today announced the decision to bring in GIC as a minority partner through a 9.9% stake sale in Anticimex ("the Company"), in a transaction valuing the Company at approximately EUR 3.6 billion. GIC will hold the same mix of instruments as EQT.

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Anticimex is a leading global specialist within pest control, operating in 154 branches in 18 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the US. Since acquired by EQT VI in 2012, Anticimex has transformed from a Nordic services conglomerate into a global player and a market leader in digital pest control. During the ownership period, EQT has backed Anticimex' organic growth trajectory and ambitious buy-and-build strategy, completing over 200 add-on acquisitions worldwide. EQT has also supported the launch of the Company's digital and environmentally friendly pest control monitoring system, "Anticimex SMART".

By bringing in GIC as a minority partner, EQT aims to internationalize the Company's shareholder base and accelerate Anticimex' regional expansion in the Asian markets through GIC's global networks. Anticimex plans to leverage its local know-how and experience to replicate its successful go-to-market strategy across Asia.

Per Franzén, Partner at EQT Partners and Investment Advisor to EQT VI, commented: "EQT is pleased to welcome GIC as a new investor and business partner that can help strengthen Anticimex' position in Asia. Anticimex will now continue its journey towards becoming the global leader in preventive pest control with further international expansion and investments in the next generation of digital pest control technologies. Bringing in investors like GIC is part of EQT's continuous effort to internationalize Anticimex' shareholder base and strengthen the Company with value-adding partners."

Jarl Dahlfors, CEO of Anticimex. added: "Anticimex has grown tremendously together with EQT and we see attractive opportunities to continue expanding our business globally. Adding GIC, a well-respected investor with deep roots in Asia, gives us an even stronger foundation in Asia. We are well positioned to continue our historic growth and margin improvements."

During EQT's ownership period, Anticimex has almost quadrupled its revenues and increased operating earnings by six times.

The transaction is expected to be completed during Q4 2019.

EQT is a differentiated global investment organization with more than EUR 62 billion in raised capital and around EUR 40 billion in assets under management across 19 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 21 billion and approximately 127,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Anticimex is a leading global specialist in preventive pest control with operations in 18 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the US with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. With its approximately 6,000 employees, Anticimex serves around 3 million customers across the globe and offers a broad range of preventive pest control solutions, including the digital solution Anticimex SMART and pest insurance.

More info: www.anticimex.com

