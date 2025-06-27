EQT portfolio company Eton announces new ownership

Eton , the Swedish luxury menswear brand, is entering a new chapter on its development journey backed by a new private long-term investor consortium

STOCKHOLM, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eton ("the Company"), a Swedish luxury menswear brand, has today announced a change of ownership from EQT VII ("EQT") to a consortium of private long-term investors. Founded in 1928 and headquartered in Gånghester, Sweden, Eton has a strong heritage in shirts and an expanding menswear offering of premium quality sold in more than 50 countries.

Under EQT's ownership, Eton has evolved into a modern omnichannel business with strengthened direct-to-consumer and wholesale presence across Europe, North America, and selected markets in Asia and the Middle East. Furthermore, Eton has broadened its product offering, invested substantially in digital infrastructure, and embedded a data-driven sustainability strategy.

Supported by the existing lenders and the consortium of new long-term investors, the management team, led by CEO David Thörewik, will continue to build Eton's brand and deliver on its strategy. The consortium brings experience in developing global premium brands and businesses, and includes Mikael Schiller, Caspar Callerström, and Thomas von Koch.

"Eton was founded on nearly a century's worth of craftsmanship and a commitment to quality and style, a heritage you can touch and feel in every product. During EQT's ownership, we have become a global business supported by world-class systems and modern operating principles. As we enter a new chapter of our journey, we look forward to introducing even more men to our world of unrivaled quality and timeless style. With new backing, a balance sheet allowing us to invest behind our growth and a clear strategic direction, we're excited about the road ahead," said David Thörewik, CEO of Eton.

Albert Gustafsson, Partner within the EQT Private Equity advisory team, commented: "Eton has been on a transformative journey, expanding both its reach and relevance in a changing retail landscape. We would like to thank the management team and all employees for the hard work and great collaboration over the past years, and during the ownership transition process. We are pleased to have helped facilitate a sustainable long-term solution for the Company and its existing lenders."

