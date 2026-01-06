EQT Real Estate acquires 1.6 million square foot U.S. logistics portfolio spanning key infill markets

Portfolio extends across seven established industrial markets and includes 13 buildings totaling over 1.6 million square feet

Properties feature modern, functional designs to support efficient, flexible logistics operations for a diverse range of tenant needs

Acquisition adds meaningful scale to EQT Real Estate's U.S. logistics platform, and reinforces its focus on investing behind modern industrial assets in markets with strong demand fundamentals

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Real Estate is pleased to announce that the EQT Real Estate Industrial Value Fund VI ("EQT Real Estate") has acquired a 13-asset logistics portfolio totaling more than 1.6 million square feet. The assets extend across high-growth, infill markets throughout the U.S. including Orlando, Jacksonville, Chicago, Greenville-Spartanburg, Houston, San Antonio, and Indianapolis.

The portfolio comprises institutional-grade, modern buildings with an average construction year of 2015, 30-foot clear heights, efficient layouts, and minimal office finish – characteristics with broad appeal to a wide range of flexible tenant configurations across small-to-mid-sized footprints.

Strategically positioned within seven high-growth logistics hubs, the properties sit within immediate proximity to major interstates including I-95, I-4, I-65, and I-35, enabling efficient regional and last-mile distribution to large population centers. The acquisition is underpinned by strong thematic demand for small-to-mid-sized industrial facilities in well-located submarkets. Institutional supply in this segment remains limited, and new development is constrained by rising construction costs and land scarcity.

Matthew Brodnik, Chief Investment Officer at EQT Real Estate, said: "We're pleased to add this portfolio to EQT Real Estate's growing U.S. logistics platform. The assets are well-located in some of the most dynamic and supply-constrained logistics corridors in the country, and the investment aligns with our strategy of acquiring infill assets where we are well-positioned to drive value creation through operational improvements and hands-on active management."

EQT Real Estate would like to thank José Lobón of CBRE National Partners, who advised the seller in the transaction.

