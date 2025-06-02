EQT announces changes to the Executive Committee

Veteran EQT partner James Yu appointed to EQT's Executive Committee as Head of Client Relations and Capital Raising - overseeing EQT's client relations, capital raising and capital markets teams - as part of an introduction of a more agile and simplified operating model.

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT has today announced the appointment of James Yu, who joined EQT in 2013 and most recently served as Global Head of EQT Capital Markets, as Head of Client Relations and Capital Raising. The role brings together responsibility for two of EQT's key client facing teams – Client Relations & Capital Raising and Debt & Equity Capital Markets – as part of EQT's drive to constantly refine and strengthen its operating model.

Yu will be the eighth member of EQT's Executive Committee, alongside CEO Per Franzén; Christina Drews, COO; Kim Henriksson, CFO; Gustav Segerberg, Head of Business Development and CEO Office; Jean Salata, Asia Chairperson and Head of Private Capital Asia; Lennart Blecher, Deputy Managing Partner and Chairperson of Real Assets; and Masoud Homayoun, Head of Infrastructure.

Chief Commercial Officer Suzanne Donohoe, along with Bahare Haghshenas, Head of Sustainable Transformation, and Ricardo Reyes, Head of Communications & External Affairs, have stepped off the Executive Committee. Donohoe will remain involved to support select private wealth initiatives while Haghshenas will depart EQT later this year after a transition period. EQT's sustainability expertise remains a critical part of EQT's futureproofing capabilities and – going forward – will be even more closely integrated across the firm's investment strategies and operations.

"EQT is always looking to stay ahead of the curve. The changes to the Executive Committee reflect a simplified operational model, putting us in an even stronger position to continue to deliver for our clients in today's market," said CEO and Managing Partner Per Franzén. "I'm excited to welcome James Yu to the Executive Committee. In this new role, Jim will lead our efforts towards a seamless client offering through closer collaboration across the EQT platform. By merging the client relations and capital market teams, we will be in a better position to drive further innovation at the intersection of capital raising and capital markets. I warmly thank Suzanne, Bahare and Ricardo for their contributions to EQT's growth journey to date and wish them all the best."

