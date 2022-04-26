EQT AB (publ) Q1 Announcement 2022

Building a world leader in active ownership strategies

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Throughout the first quarter, we have continued to execute on our strategic agenda, further strengthening EQT's ability to generate returns for our clients and make a positive impact at scale. By joining forces with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), we are building a true global leader in active ownership strategies. Moreover, the first three months of the year have also been characterized by active fundraising, continued investment and exit activity and resilient fund valuations. Nevertheless, the quarter is overshadowed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the human tragedy taking place. Whilst our portfolio companies had very little activity in the region, EQT is supporting any portfolio companies and the people affected, and all portfolio companies have been urged to wind down any operations in Russia."

Christian Sinding,

CEO and Managing Partner

Highlights for the period Jan-Mar 2022 (Jan-Mar 2021)

Strategic

EQT announced the combination with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), creating a scaled platform in Asia . The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2022

. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2022 Launch of EQT Active Core Infrastructure - a longer-hold fund targeting core infrastructure companies that provide essential services to society

The acquisition of Life Sciences Partners (LSP) closed on 28 February 2022 , creating a new business line, EQT Life Sciences

, creating a new business line, EQT Life Sciences Bear Logi, a value-add logistics team focused on the Japanese and Korean markets, joined EQT Exeter to further strengthen EQT's footprint in Asia . The transaction closed on 27 January 2022

Fundraising

AUM increased to EUR 77bn , of which EUR 2.4bn relates to LSP's AUM per 31 March 2022

, of which relates to LSP's AUM per Fundraising continued for EQT Growth, EQT Future and various funds within the business line EQT Exeter, including EQT Exeter US Industrial Core-Plus IV

Fundraising was initiated for EQT X, EQT Ventures III, EQT Active Core Infrastructure and EQT Exeter US Industrial Value VI

Investment activity

Total investments by the EQT funds in the quarter amounted to EUR 3bn

Investments during the quarter include Recipharm add-ons Arranta Bio and Vibalogics (EQT IX), InstaVolt and Stockland Retirement Living (EQT Infrastructure V), SNFL and IFG (EQT Future) and Ardoq (EQT Growth)

Investment level in key funds as of 31 March 2022 , excluding events after the reporting period:

, excluding events after the reporting period: EQT IX: 75-80%



EQT Infrastructure V: 70-75%

Exit activity

Total gross fund exits announced in the quarter amounted to EUR 2bn

Signed exits include Forsta (EQT Mid Market US), Elevate (EQT Mid Market), Touhula (EQT Mid Market) and IFS and WorkWave (EQT VIII)

Value creation

EQT Infrastructure III, EQT VII and EQT VIII continued to develop "Above plan"

EQT Infrastructure II, EQT Infrastructure IV, EQT Infrastructure V and EQT IX continued "On plan"

People & Sustainability

The number of full-time equivalent employees and on-site consultants (FTE+) increased by 159 during the quarter and amounted to 1,319 (752), of which 1,223 (692) were FTEs. LSP and Bear Logi accounted for 56 FTE+ as of 31 March 2022

Bahare Haghshenas, Global Head of Sustainable Transformation, joined the Executive Committee

EQT Future announced three new Mission Board members: Ho Ching , recently retired CEO of Temasek; Naina Lal Kidwai , former Country Head of HSBC India; and Svein Tore Holsether , President and CEO of Yara International; and an Impact Director, Hedda Pahlson-Moller , Co-founder and CEO of TIIME.org

, recently retired CEO of Temasek; , former Country Head of HSBC India; and , President and CEO of Yara International; and an Impact Director, , Co-founder and CEO of TIIME.org EQT hired Christina Drews as new COO, to strengthen the strategic development of EQT's operating platform. Christina Drews will join EQT and the Executive Committee in June

as new COO, to strengthen the strategic development of EQT's operating platform. will join EQT and the Executive Committee in June EQT AB established a Sustainability Committee, marking the first Board-level commitment to sustainability in the private markets industry

Other

EQT priced a total of EUR 1.5bn in sustainability-linked bonds; a EUR 750m sustainability-linked bond maturing in 2028 and a EUR 750m sustainability-linked bond maturing in 2032. EQT intends to use the net proceeds of the bonds, together with the issue of ordinary shares, to fund the consideration and transaction expenses in connection with the combination with BPEA

in sustainability-linked bonds; a sustainability-linked bond maturing in 2028 and a sustainability-linked bond maturing in 2032. EQT intends to use the net proceeds of the bonds, together with the issue of ordinary shares, to fund the consideration and transaction expenses in connection with the combination with BPEA EQT AB's long-term issuer credit rating has been confirmed by Fitch Ratings Ltd. to be A- with a negative outlook as of 21 March 2022

Events after the reporting period

Investment level in key funds as of 26 April 2022 , were 75-80% in EQT IX and 70-75% in EQT Infrastructure V

, were 75-80% in EQT IX and 70-75% in EQT Infrastructure V EQT set the hard cap for EQT X at EUR 21.5bn

EQT has agreed with its RCF lenders to increase the size of its existing RCF by EUR 500m to EUR 1,500m

to EQT committed EQT's portfolio companies to achieving net zero by 2040, ten years faster than required by climate science

Information on EQT AB's financial reporting

The EQT AB Group has a long-term business model founded on a promise to its fund investors to invest capital, drive value creation and create consistent attractive returns over a 5 to 10-year horizon. The Group's financial model is primarily affected by the size of its fee-generating assets under management, the performance of the EQT funds and its ability to recruit and retain top talent.

The Group operates in a market driven by long-term trends and thus believes quarterly financial statements are less relevant for investors. However, in order to provide the market with relevant and suitable information about the Group's development, EQT publishes quarterly announcements with key operating numbers that are relevant for the business performance (taking Nasdaq's guidance note for preparing interim management statements into consideration). In addition, a half-year report and a year-end report including financial statements and further information relevant for investors is published. Finally, EQT also publishes an annual report including sustainability reporting.

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CEST on 26 April 2022.

