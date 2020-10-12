Epoxy Composites Market Size Worth $42.92 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global epoxy composites market size is anticipated to reach USD 42.92 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for lightweight material in industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, and wind energy, is likely to propel the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The automotive and transportation end-use segment led the market and accounted for 25.6% share of the global revenue in 2019 on account of rising demand for durable and lightweight materials

Germany dominated the European market, accounting for 38.5% share of the regional revenue in 2019, owing to the augmenting demand from the automotive and aerospace industries

By fiber type, the carbon fiber segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027 on account of superior attributes, such as high stiffness, low weight, low thermal expansion, and high chemical resistance offered by the composite material

Asia Pacific accounted for 35.9% share of the global revenue in 2019 due to rapid industrialization in the economies, including China , Japan , and India , coupled with augmenting product demand in the growing wind energy sector

The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional and international players, resulting in market fragmentation. Key players in the market have a strong distribution network and product brands launched across the globe

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Epoxy Composites Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber), By End Use (Automotive & Transportation, Wind Energy), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/epoxy-composites-market.

Epoxy composites are widely used for manufacturing a wide array of aircraft as well as automotive parts. Augmenting concerns regarding CO2 emission levels and fuel consumption are expected to increase the use of carbon fiber epoxy composites as a substitute for various metal components, thereby propelling the demand for epoxy composites.

Technological advancements to reduce the manufacturing cycle time is projected to drive the demand for epoxy composites in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the demand for epoxy composites in the wind energy sector is likely to propel further owing to the additional product life and protection offered to the wind rotor blades that are functional in adverse weather conditions.

Surging demand for customized components, primarily in aircraft, automotive, and sports sectors, has urged the market players to integrate their products with downstream manufacturing technologies. Furthermore, surging demand for superior quality composite materials in the manufacturing sector is expected to drive investments in the market, thus complementing growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global epoxy composites market on the basis of fiber type, end-use, and region:

Epoxy Composites Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Glass Fiber



Carbon Fiber



Others

Epoxy Composites End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Automotive & Transportation



Aerospace & Defense



Wind Energy



Electrical & Electronics



Sporting & Consumer Goods



Others

Epoxy Composites Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





Italy





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia



Central & South America



Argentina





Brazil



Middle East & Africa



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Epoxy Composites Market

Hexcel Corporation

Cytec Solvay Group

Polyone Corporation

Hindoostan Composite Solutions

Teijin Limited

Park Electrochemical Corporation

Arkema

SGL Carbon

Toray Industries, Inc.

Huntsman Corporation LLC

Find more research reports on Specialty Glass, Ceramic & Fiber Industry, by Grand View Research:

Gaskets And Seals Market – Growing demand for form-in-place sealing solutions with robotic accuracy in microelectronics and automotive applications is expected to drive the overall market over the forecast period.

Porous Ceramic Market – Rising demand for the product from the industries such as automotive, medical, electronics and semiconductor, energy and power, industrial, aerospace, and defense is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Buildtech Textiles Market – Rising awareness regarding sustainable construction is estimated to drive the demand. Also, increasing investments in civil engineering structures are anticipated to complement market growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.grandviewresearch.com



SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.