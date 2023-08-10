Epidermolysis Bullosa Market to Surge at a CAGR of ~8% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Predicts DelveInsight

The epidermolysis bullosa market size is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032) owing to the increase in the clinical and genetic testings, recent approvals of potential gene-based cell therapies, and expected launch of emerging therapies into the epidermolysis bullosa market. 

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, epidermolysis bullosa emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight analysis, the epidermolysis bullosa market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2022.
  • According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total prevalent epidermolysis bullosa cases in the 7MM were approximately 46K in 2022. 
  • Epidermolysis is more prevalent in children and young adults as ~78% cases were in the age group of <19 years in the 7MM in 2019.
  • VYJUVEK is the only FDA-approved therapy in the US, and FILSUVEZ is the only approved therapy in the EU, which is available in Germany only. Japan also has one approved cell therapy for epidermolysis bullosa with the name of JACE.
  • Among all the therapies VYJUVEK is expected to capture the largest market share followed by EB-101 and FILSUVEZ by 2032 in the 7MM.
  • Leading epidermolysis bullosa companies such as Abeona Therapeutics, Castle Creek Biosciences, RHEACELL, Ishin Pharma, Holostem Terapie Avanzate, BridgeBio (Phoenix Tissue Repair), InMed Pharmaceuticals, Shionogi, Anterogen, and others are developing novel epidermolysis bullosa drugs that can be available in the epidermolysis bullosa market in the coming years.
  • The promising epidermolysis bullosa therapies in the pipeline include EB-101, D-Fi (dabocemagene autoficel), ABCB5+ mesenchymal stem cells (ABCB5+ MSCs), ISN001, RV-LAMB3-transduced epidermal stem cells, PTR-01, INM-755, Redasemtide, ALLO-ASC-SHEET, and others.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Report

Epidermolysis Bullosa Overview

Epidermolysis bullosa is a rare, inherited genetic disorder that affects the skin and mucous membranes. It belongs to a group of disorders known as "blistering skin diseases." Epidermolysis bullosa is characterized by extreme skin fragility, causing the skin to be exceptionally sensitive to friction or trauma, leading to the formation of painful blisters and sores. The primary cause of epidermolysis bullosa is genetic mutations that affect the production of proteins responsible for holding the layers of the skin together.

The hallmark symptom of epidermolysis bullosa is the development of blisters on the skin and mucous membranes, often triggered by minor friction or pressure. These blisters can occur on any part of the body, both external and internal, and can be painful and prone to infection. In severe cases, the blisters may lead to chronic wounds, scarring, and deformities. Diagnosing epidermolysis bullosa involves a combination of clinical examination, family history assessment, and skin biopsy. The doctor will carefully examine the patient's skin and note the characteristic blistering patterns.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 46K prevalent cases of epidermolysis bullosa in the 7MM in 2022.

The United States contributed to the largest prevalent cases of epidermolysis bullosa, accounting for ~65% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas EU4 and the UK, and Japan accounted for around 30% and ~5% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022.

The epidermolysis bullosa market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

  • Total Epidermolysis Bullosa Prevalent Cases
  • Total Epidermolysis Bullosa Diagnosed Prevalent Cases
  • Epidermolysis Bullosa Cases  by Gender
  • Epidermolysis Bullosa Cases by Age
  • Epidermolysis Bullosa Type-specific Cases

Epidermolysis Bullosa Treatment Market 

Currently, there is no cure for epidermolysis bullosa, and treatments primarily focus on managing symptoms and improving patients' quality of life. The main goal of epidermolysis bullosa treatment is to prevent or reduce blistering, promote wound healing, and manage associated complications, such as infection and pain. Wound care is a fundamental aspect of epidermolysis bullosa management, involving gentle handling of the skin, dressing changes, and meticulous wound cleaning to minimize the risk of infection. Advanced wound dressings and bandages are used to protect the affected areas and provide a supportive environment for healing. Pain management is crucial, and pain relief medications, including topical anesthetics and systemic analgesics, are often prescribed to alleviate discomfort.

In recent years, there has been significant progress in research and the development of innovative therapies for epidermolysis bullosa. Gene therapy and other experimental approaches hold promise for potential future treatments. Clinical trials investigating gene-editing techniques, such as CRISPR-Cas9, have shown encouraging results in preclinical models. Moreover, cell-based therapies, such as stem cell transplants, are being explored as potential treatments for epidermolysis bullosa.

To manage complications and enhance the overall well-being of epidermolysis bullosa patients, a multidisciplinary approach is crucial. This involves a team of healthcare professionals, including dermatologists, wound care specialists, pain management experts, nutritionists, and psychologists, working collaboratively to address the various aspects of the condition. While significant strides have been made in understanding and treating epidermolysis bullosa, continued research and funding are essential to improve existing therapies and eventually find a cure for this challenging and life-altering disease.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Management 

Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

  • EB-101: Abeona Therapeutics
  • D-Fi (dabocemagene autoficel): Castle Creek Biosciences
  • ABCB5+ mesenchymal stem cells (ABCB5+ MSCs): RHEACELL
  • ISN001: Ishin Pharma
  • RV-LAMB3-transduced epidermal stem cells: Holostem Terapie Avanzate
  • PTR-01: BridgeBio (Phoenix Tissue Repair)
  • INM-755: InMed Pharmaceuticals
  • Redasemtide: Shionogi
  • ALLO-ASC-SHEET: Anterogen

Drugs for Epidermolysis Bullosa Treatment 

Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Dynamics

The epidermolysis bullosa market dynamics have witnessed significant changes in recent years. As awareness about this condition has increased, there has been a surge in early diagnosis and better disease management, leading to a growing patient population seeking treatment options. This has subsequently attracted increased research and development activities by pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology firms, resulting in the emergence of potential novel therapies.

The epidermolysis bullosa treatment market has become more competitive, with several companies vying to develop innovative products, including gene therapies, cell-based therapies, and advanced wound care products. Regulatory agencies have also become more proactive in facilitating the development and approval of epidermolysis bullosa treatments, which has further accelerated the pace of progress.

However, challenges persist, primarily related to the high cost of research and development for rare diseases like epidermolysis bullosa and the limited patient pool. Pricing and reimbursement complexities for novel therapies have also been obstacles, impacting their accessibility to patients worldwide. Additionally, there is a need for improved diagnostic tools and better patient support systems to ensure timely and effective treatment.

Despite these challenges, the epidermolysis bullosa market continues to show promise and growth potential, driven by scientific advancements, increased funding, and collaborative efforts among stakeholders. The ultimate goal is to alleviate the burden on epidermolysis bullosa patients and improve their quality of life through innovative and transformative therapeutic approaches. As the landscape evolves, ongoing efforts from the medical community, policymakers, and advocacy groups are critical in fostering advancements and addressing the unmet needs of individuals living with this devastating condition.

Report Metrics

Details

Study Period

2019–2032

Coverage

7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Epidermolysis Bullosa Market CAGR

~8%

Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Size in 2022

USD 1.5 Billion

Key Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies

Abeona Therapeutics, Castle Creek Biosciences, RHEACELL, Ishin Pharma, Holostem Terapie Avanzate, BridgeBio (Phoenix Tissue Repair), InMed Pharmaceuticals, Shionogi, Anterogen, and others

Key Pipeline Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapies

EB-101, D-Fi (dabocemagene autoficel), ABCB5+ mesenchymal stem cells (ABCB5+ MSCs), ISN001, RV-LAMB3-transduced epidermal stem cells, PTR-01, INM-755, Redasemtide, ALLO-ASC-SHEET, and others

Scope of the Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Report

  • Therapeutic Assessment: Epidermolysis Bullosa current marketed and emerging therapies
  • Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Epidermolysis Bullosa Drugs 
  • Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
  • Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Access and Reimbursement

Epidermolysis Bullosa Clinical Trials

Epidermolysis Bullosa Epidemiology Forecast

Epidermolysis Bullosa Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and epidermolysis bullosa epidemiology trends.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline

Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key epidermolysis bullosa companies, including Abeona Therapeutics, Castle Creek Biosciences, RHEACELL, Aegle Therapeutics, Phoenix Tissue Repair, Inc., Lenus Therapeutics, LLC, Wings Therapeutics Inc., Krystal Biotech, Inc., Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Constant Therapeutics, Kangstem Biotech, ProQR Therapeutics, Ishin Pharmaceutical, among others.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa companies, including Phoenix Tissue Repair, Castle Creek Biosciences, Phoenicis Therapeutics, Aegle Therapeutics, RHEACELL GmbH & Co. KG, Anterogen Co., Ltd., Abeona Therapeutics, Inc, InMed Pharmaceuticals, BridgeBio Inc., Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Relief Therapeutics, Quoin Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa companies, including Castle Creek Biosciences, Amryth Pharma, Krystal Biotech, Abeona Therapeutics, BridgeBio, Phoenix Tissue Repair, among others.

