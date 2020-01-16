EPAM Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.

Investors and other interested parties can access the call in the following ways:

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.epam.com/ or by dialing +1 (877) 407-0784 or +1 (201) 689-8560 (outside of the U.S.).

A replay will be available approximately one hour after the call on https://investors.epam.com/ or by dialing +1 (844) 512-2921 or +1 (412) 317-6671 (outside of the U.S.) and entering the conference ID 13697861. The replay will start on February 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET, and will be available until March 5, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and was the only IT services company featured on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

