EPAM Recognized as Top IT Service Vendor in UK & Ireland for Second Year in a Row

Ranked number 1 by clients in the UK&I for financial services and technology innovation, EPAM has established itself as a leading IT service provider across overall customer satisfaction, account management, service delivery and application services

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With organizations under pressure to drive growth, reduce operational costs and mitigate digital risk, many senior IT decision makers are partnering with specialist IT vendors to onboard AI transformation safely, adopt advanced computing practices and enhance human-machine collaboration. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has been named a Top IT Vendor in the UK and Ireland (UK&I), achieving high customer satisfaction performance rankings across various evaluation criteria by Whitelane Research, an independent organization focused on IT sourcing research across Europe.

EPAM Named a Top IT Service Provider in the UK and Ireland by Whitelane Research

"We're honored to be recognized by our clients as a top IT services partner in the UK and Ireland, including securing the number one ranking in financial services and technology innovation," said Ben Brinkworth, VP, Account Management at EPAM. "As we evolve into an AI-powered transformation company, we remain focused on helping our clients accelerate their own AI journeys by applying best-in-class AI technologies across the full software development lifecycle, and combining them with our deep engineering expertise, strategic advisory and product delivery capabilities to create measurable value and business outcomes for our clients."

In the 2025 UK&I IT Sourcing Study by Whitelane Research, nearly 400 respondents from the top IT spending organizations evaluated more than 1000 unique IT sourcing relationships based on key performance indicators and by IT domain. Survey respondents evaluated 38 IT service providers across various performance categories, delivering one of the most comprehensive voice-of-the-customer reports on the IT vendor market in the region.

In this evaluation, EPAM earned top-tier satisfaction rankings in the following categories:

Technology & Service Innovation : EPAM ranked #1

: EPAM ranked #1 Financial Services: EPAM ranked #1, receiving a rating of 85%

EPAM ranked #1, receiving a rating of 85% General Satisfaction : EPAM received a rating of 83%

: EPAM received a rating of 83% Account Management Quality : EPAM received a rating of 83%

: EPAM received a rating of 83% Service Delivery Quality : EPAM received a rating of 83%

: EPAM received a rating of 83% Application Services: EPAM received a rating of 83%

"In this year's UK&I IT Sourcing Study, EPAM earned high customer-satisfaction rankings across multiple evaluation criteria, particularly cementing its position as an innovation leader in the region," said Alex Van Den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe at Whitelane Research. "Surveyed clients consistently highlighted EPAM's deep technical proficiency, exceptional account management and relationship building, agile resource deployment and a partnership-driven operating model that aligns effectively with their strategic priorities."

Recognized throughout Europe by Whitelane Research and clients for commendable customer satisfaction, EPAM helps clients in scaling and transforming across various industries through its technical capabilities across digital, AI, data, cloud and engineering. With more than 1,900 professionals across the UK and Ireland, and regional offices in London, Newcastle, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin and Newry, EPAM delivers leading-edge digital transformation, product design and engineering services tailored to the evolving needs of clients throughout the region.

Recent customer-led recognitions by Whitelane Research have underscored EPAM's performance as a highly competitive IT partner to organizations across various European markets:

To see the full survey results, visit: whitelane.com/uki-2025/

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by focusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We leverage AI and GenAI to deliver transformative solutions that accelerate our clients' digital innovation and enhance their competitive edge. Through platforms like EPAM AI/RUN™ and initiatives like DIALX Lab, we integrate advanced AI technologies into tailored business strategies, driving significant industry impact and fostering continuous innovation.

We deliver globally but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners, and our people around the world. We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as Most Loved Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722132/EPAM_Named_a_Top_IT_Service_Provider_in_the_UK_and_Ireland_Infographic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722474/EPAM_Logo1.jpg