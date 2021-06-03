Enzymatica launches ColdZyme on Amazon

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica now launches its common cold spray ColdZyme on Amazon in the UK and Sweden. The E-commerce for health care products has increased during the past years, and in particular during the corona pandemic. This is also valid for ColdZyme. Enzymatica is now carrying out an increased effort for this sales channel, and considers that there are great opportunities by the presence on Amazon.

During the past year Amazon has displayed record in sales and in number of new customers. An important factor for the growth has been the demand for health care products, with an increasing number of customers that put their trust in Amazon for purchase of pharmaceuticals, medical device products and supplements.

"The launch of our product on amazon.co.uk and amazon.se will substantially improve the accessibility of ColdZyme and give our brand a strong exposure. This means that we can improve and protect people's health with the increased focus on self care," says Kristoffer Ahlerup, Director Commercial at Enzymatica, and continues:

"Amazon is not only a sales platform to us. We will be able to use a number of digital tools to get feedback in real time on ColdZyme users, and in addition on our marketing and sales strategies, something that we also can benefit from for other sales channels."

ColdZyme is already today available on amazon.co.uk through a vendor central agreement, and is expected to be offered through Enzymatica's own sales by a seller central agreement after the summer.

