Enzymatica in Agreement for Enzyme Formulations for the Chinese Skin Care Market

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica's subsidiary Zymetech has entered a non-exlusive agreement with Dr Bragi Company Ltd for the sales and delivery of three different enzyme formulations based on Enzymatica's patented enzyme technology, which will be used in Dr Bragi Company's skin care products. It is a five-year agreement covering China and parts of Asia. Dr Bragi Company has placed an initial order of about SEK 0.8 million for delivery at year-end 2019. Follow-up orders are expected in 2020. The agreement of formulations based on Enzymatica's patented enzyme technology is the second agreement, after the agreement with the German company Maren Cosmetics in June, 2019.

"Once again, our patented enzyme technology proves to be valuable also for dermal applications, not the least for such a large market as China," says Fredrik Lindberg, CEO of Enzymatica.

